Planning Regulator hits back at ‘personalised attacks’ on his office by TDs

The Planning Regulator has hit back at recent Dáil commentary on his work — which saw his office accused of pursuing ‘Marxist’ and ‘Stalinist’ policies.

Niall Cussen said the remarks were "unhelpful and and inaccurate” and warned they were “harking back to a darker era”.

He added that while it was “perfectly appropriate” that his office is subject to scrutiny, “I just take issue with personalised attacks”.

“There were accusations that the work of the OPR (Office of the Planning Regulator) was an assault on our democracy and that we act in a dictatorial fashion,” complained Mr Cussen about a Dáil debate at the beginning of April.

He said there seemed to be a pattern of commentary “seeking to suggest that our statutory role is attempting to restrict rural development, when actually it is far from that”.

Rural TDs attacked the regulator’s criticisms of county development plans drawn up by councillors, with some observations from the OPR running to scores of pages.

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy said there was “a Karl Marx policy of corralling and forcing people to live in high-density, ghettoised settings with no infrastructure to support them”.

She referred to “the Politburo” and “what happened in Eastern Europe at the hands of the ideologues such as Karl Marx and Josef Stalin”.

Mr Cussen told the Dáil committee on housing and the environment however that his office was taking its lead from Government policy.

“What’s more striking about the commentary however is that it seems to be harking back to it maybe a previous and a darker era of planning in this country — when there was absolutely no oversight of the quality, effectiveness or cohesion of the roles of elected members of local authorities.

“We know how that gave rise to systemic failures and the establishment of the Mahon Tribunal, and ultimately the OPR,” he said.

His office was established by the Oireachtas “to give back confidence to the public in the quality of the operation of the planning process.

“We all need to work together for the common good and aligning local, regional and national aims,” he said, adding local authorities had some discretion on policies, but this could not be limitless.

The OPR, established in 2018, is statute-bound to oversee and ensure that relevant national or regional policies are actually implemented, he said.

“We are barely two-years-old. Yet we have built, in my view, a strong and effective resource to bring about the better planning outcomes that Government and bureaucracy, and most importantly, ordinary people, citizens, want to see.”

More than 600 members of local authorities (out of 949) have attended national planning training programmes for councillors, he said. There were also planning leaflets and a huge range of online resources.

“We have hit the ground running. And we are working hard to strengthen the integrity and cohesion of our planning process,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said political criticism was a valid exercise, but “isn’t being directed where it should be, which is the people who actually take the policy decisions” which was the last government.

Senator Malcolm Noonan said a letter to Wexford County Council from the OPR was interpreted locally as impeding rural development and there was a perception that the OPR “does not understand rural settlement patterns”.

Mr Cussen said the OPR did understand “at a very detailed level” rural challenges and had “an intimate knowledge” because many of its staff were from rural areas.

There was a balance to be struck in development to prevent a carte blanche approach of “off you go” in relation to one-off housing.

“The OPR is not a policy-setter,” he stressed, saying its function was to ensure than county development plans were broadly compliant with national aims, instead of “endless proliferation in the countryside which ends up with all sorts of unintended consequences”.

Senator Victor Boyhan of Dun Laoghaire said he was surprised Mr Cussen had chosen to address political criticism. People were passionate about their communities and the places they lived in, he said.

But he added later that he was tired of ministers and TDs “bellyaching” on local planning issues when objectives had been set by Government and they had “brought it on themselves”.

The regulator responded: “It’s perfectly appropriate that we're subject to scrutiny. I just take issue with personalised attacks.”

He added: “The team that I have here working with me, in very difficult circumstances through Covid, are all hard-working public servants, and they're doing the job that is expected of them by the public.

“When we’re into the territory of name-calling and so on, I just don't think that's appropriate.

“We’re all from different areas of the country, we’re all very passionate about our local place. We absolutely get that.”