Plan to give staff right to avoid work emails and calls outside of business hours to be examined by government

The government will bring forward new policy proposals to give employees the right to avoid work emails and phone calls outside of working hours in the new year.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys gave the commitment today after she first floated the idea of giving workers the 'right to disconnect' last summer.

She has asked her officials in the Department of Business to look at laws that exist in other countries with a view to developing a policy for workplaces in Ireland. It could include a legal right for workers to disconnect similar to a policy that was introduced in France two years ago.

“I don't want to see workers feeling that they have to answer their phone at nine or 10 o'clock at night, or even have to answer emails,” Ms Humphreys said at the Future Jobs summit in Dublin.

