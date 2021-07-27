Plan to exempt rental income from Fair Deal nursing home scheme could free up 3,000 homes, housing minister says

THREE thousand homes could become available under a plan to allow families keep rents where an elderly homeowner is in care under the Fair Deal scheme, the Minister for Housing has said.

Confirming the scheme, whose provisions and incentives were exclusively revealed in the Irish Independent and independent.ie this week, Darragh O’Brien for the first time identified the number of properties that could come on stream.

Empty family-sized homes where the last remaining householder is in care could amount to 9,000 properties, he said, of which the incentives might realistically release 3,000 in fairly short order.

Read More

“From the research that we've done, and this also comes through on the returns for the Local Property Tax, where people seek exemptions for medical reasons and are no longer living in the home, it can be around 9,000 homes,” he said in Dublin city centre.

“I think it's significant. These homes tend to be clustered in particular areas where there are more mature communities. I've seen it in my own constituency as well. It is generally urban but not exclusively.”

The Government was working hard “to remove these barriers to their becoming available,” he said, and the incentives would be made clear in the long-promised Housing for All policy strategy, that was again promised within “a few weeks.”

The Minister said the strategy “will give options to families to rent out the home potentially or indeed to sell it at a rate (of Fair Deal clawback) that’s not punitive,.”

He said the move was intended to provide options that could be of benefit to all involved.

“If, through these measures, we could free up even a third of those homes in certain areas, it would make a big difference,” Mr O’Brien said, confirming he expected up to 3,000 homes might be released in this way.

Asked about the continuing delay to publication of Housing for All, a year and a half since the General Election, Mr O’Brien said: “I think what we want to do is have a plan that works.

“We've had plans published before where people will then obviously ask questions as to whether they did work. I’m conscious of having a plan that people understand, that it's costed, and deliverable.

“It will be published in the coming weeks. We haven't been saying it for months and months that it would be published, originally we said we were looking to have the plan published by the end of July.”

He said last week that all but 4 or 5pc of the plan needs to be narrowed down further. “The vast bulk of it is agreed the finances is agreed, and the finances are agreed, which is crucially important.”

He added: “This a very significant piece of work. And for the sake of a few weeks, I've no bother rolling with the punches in that regard, because it's important we get it right.”

There had been nine very significant pieces of housing legislation passed since he came to office, he maintained. The Affordable Housing Bill had been passed by 101 votes to 8, despite “all the criticism I was getting in relation to driving that piece of legislation forward, and we stuck with it and we did it.”