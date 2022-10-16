Pistol used in Kilmichael ambush that killed 16 crown forces sells at auction

A pistol relic found at the site of the 1920 Kilmichael ambush, in which 16 Auxiliaries were killed, has sold for €1,400 at auction in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Michael Collins’s memorabilia continues to do well in the wake of the centenary of his assassination. Six chairs he gave as a wedding present to his sister fetched €1,900 at Mullen’s Laurel Park on Saturday.

The Luger 9mm pistol, in relic condition, was discovered at the Kilmichael ambush site – famous for a controversial “false surrender” by the crown forces. It was almost certainly issued to a republican volunteer.

The attack took place on November 28, 1920, carried out by the West Cork IRA flying column, commanded by Tom Barry.

A total of 16 members of the Auxiliary division of the Royal Irish Constabulary were killed in a devastating blow that came a month after Bloody Sunday.

A section commander that day, Stephen O’Neill, recalled: “On being called on to surrender, they (the crown forces) signified their intention of doing so.

“But when we ceased at the O/C’s command, fire was again opened by the Auxiliaries, with fatal results to two of our comrades – who exposed themselves believing the surrender was genuine. We renewed the attack vigorously and never desisted until the enemy was annihilated.”

Originally from the Pat O’Hagan collection, the Luger was acquired by prominent printing engineer Paraic Stafford, whose extended family owns land at Kilmichael, Co Cork. The German gun was protected with an acrylic coating.

Separately, a set of six mahogany arts and crafts tooled-leather dining chairs, by Shoolbred & Co. of London, gifted by Michael Collins to his sister Mary on the occasion of her marriage were sold for a hammer price of €1,900.

An autograph signature of Collins on a slip of paper fetched €950 and a Mauser rifle, thought landed at Howth, made €1,700.

A black-bordered Collins memorial card went for €460.

A letter from Éamon de Valera, declining to appoint former Blueshirts leader and garda chief Eoin O’Duffy as chief local security officer in 1940, was knocked down for €1,100.

Remarkably, an empty steel housing for a H-Block CCTV camera was sold for €2,600 and a series of toilet-paper communications, smuggled out by blanketmen, went for €2,000.