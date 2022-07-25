| 14.9°C Dublin

Pigs fly over Paschal’s office yet a half-time team talk by Micheál and Leo is ruled out

Fionnán Sheahan

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Mark Condren

What an awful shame nobody who knew anything about AIB downgrading a rake of branches around the country does their shopping in Tesco in Phibsborough of a Sunday night. Paschal Donohoe’s discussions in the frozen-foods section have become the stuff of economic legend.

This evening, a constituent approached me in the refrigerated goods aisle of Tesco Phibsborough. Asked me when will we have a European Deposit Insurance Scheme!! The sophistication of Dublin Central constituents is a thing of great wonder,” he declared last Sunday night.

