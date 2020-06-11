DOUBTS have emerged about prospects of Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan moving to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Mr Hogan has said he is “exploring the idea” and there was speculation that the post, which falls vacant in September, would go to an EU candidate. Brussels officials had said that in that eventuality, Mr Hogan, who is a former agriculture commissioner, and currently responsible for trade, would be well placed.

But reports from Brussels have now signalled that officials in several EU capitals, including Paris and Berlin, have warned that saving the WTO from its current turmoil must take precedence over making sure its next chief is European. These, and officials in other member states, are understood to be seeking a unifying figure for the troubled global trade organisation.

The Financial Times also reported that France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands all cautioned during EU ministerial talks on Tuesday, that securing the post for Europe should not be the key priority. Denmark’s foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, confirmed this view on Thursday saying that a director-general was needed who would “reboot” the WTO and “earn the respect” of all.

“To my mind, a successful candidate’s qualifications are more important than nationality,” Mr Kofod said.

But other Brussels officials said that Mr Hogan’s candidature was not beaten yet. The Irish Commissioner, who began in Brussels in 2014 and had his term renewed last December, is believed to have some German support and is still seen as a potential EU candidate for the post for which nominations close on July 8.

Another source said a total of 17 member states backed the idea of an EU candidate when the trade ministers spoke on Tuesday by videolink. France and Belgium are considering backing an African candidate.

The Danish foreign minister’s comments underline the EU’s cautious approach to the WTO job at a crucial moment in the organisation’s history. The global trade rules are hit by a bitter USA-China conflict with President Trump trying to go his own way on trade.

The EU, including Commissioner Hogan, have argued that the WTO can be saved if its membership rallies behind big reforms, but also conceded the system risks collapse. The Danish foreign minister has warned that a good candidate cannot be excluded just because he or she is not European.

The job is currently held by Brazilian Roberto Azevedo and it was felt he would be succeeded by someone from “a developed country.” But it is also noted that an African nominee has not held the post and other names mentioned include Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria as well as Jesús Seade Kuri from Mexico.

Hopes that Mr Hogan would get support from US trade representative Robert Lighthizer also remained unclear. “Ambassador Lighthizer does not support any candidate at this time, nor does he feel that a candidate must necessarily be from a developed country,” United States Trade Representative spokesman Jeff Emerson told the journal Politico on Tuesday.