Phil Hogan's chances of landing WTO head position in doubt – but he's still not ruled out

John Downing

DOUBTS have emerged about prospects of Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan moving to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Mr Hogan has said he is “exploring the idea” and there was speculation that the post, which falls vacant in September, would go to an EU candidate. Brussels officials had said that in that eventuality, Mr Hogan, who is a former agriculture commissioner, and currently responsible for trade, would be well placed.

But reports from Brussels have now signalled that officials in several EU capitals, including Paris and Berlin, have warned that saving the WTO from its current turmoil must take precedence over making sure its next chief is European. These, and officials in other member states, are understood to be seeking a unifying figure for the troubled global trade organisation.