Phil Hogan 'very anxious' to continue talks on EU-US trade deal as doubts over his future continue

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has said he is “very anxious” to continue working on a trade deal with the US amid doubts over his future.

As the fallout from his movements around Ireland and attendance at a golf society dinner in recent weeks continued on Wednesday, Mr Hogan addressed a webinar on the margins of the Republican National Convention along with Microsoft president Brad Smith and former US Senator Kelly Ayotte.

Wearing an open neck shirt with no tie, the Commissioner was late arriving to the online event and had to leave early saying he was being called away “to do something else”.

In the course of three brief contributions he spoke mainly of his desire to continue to work on trade relations with the US. He cited the deal struck with the US trade ambassador Robert Lighthizer in recent days to reduce tariffs on a number of products. “It wasn’t a very big one, but hopefully is the beginning of many more deals that we can do together,” he told the online event.

The webinar, entitled ‘The Changing Global Order in a Post-Pandemic World’, was organised by the EU delegation in the US and streamed on YouTube. Many of the live comments on the event referenced the golf controversy.

Mr Hogan has cited his negotiations with Ambassador Lighthizer in recent weeks as the reason why he had to obtain documents from his residence in Kildare, which is under lockdown, before travelling to Galway for the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner a week ago.

He has said he organised his golf around the trade talks which he was able to conduct in the evening due to the time difference between the US and Ireland.

Mr Hogan told the webinar worked “very hard” with Ambassador Lighthizer to try and “refresh the relationship” between the EU and US.

He added: “I am very anxious to continue that collaboration with him and hopefully your Republican delegates will appreciate that trade between the two biggest global blocks in the world is very important.”

He cited the $3bn in trade between the EU and the US every day and, in a veiled reference to Mr Trump’s criticism of the US’s relationship with the bloc, he said: “We shouldn’t be looking at who’s doing well here, who's doing well there. We should be looking at how we can continue to have this very strong relationship and it’s up to the best horse to jump the ditch as we say in my native country of Ireland.”

He said he wanted to continue to deepen the relationship between the EU and the US on trade, proposing a trade and technology council.

Mr Hogan also referenced recent conversations with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross regarding data and privacy arrangements between the States and his hope to have more of these discussions in the coming months.

Signing off the event, he told his fellow contributors: “Have a good week.”

