Phil Hogan quits race for top world trade job citing pressure of EU work in Brussels

Irish EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has withdrawn from the contest to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Mr Hogan, who has been an EU Commissioner since 2015 and responsible for trade since late last year, had been endorsed for the job by the Irish Government and had some backing in EU circles.

But now the EU Trade Commissioner has said it looked like there would be a long and contested appointments process for the prestige WTO post. He said that staying in the race would disrupt his EU duties which had urgent issues like trade tensions with the USA and China.

“Accordingly, I have decided that I will not be putting my name forward for the position of director general of the World Trade Organisation,” Mr Hogan said.

The Commissioner was under pressure in Brussels to state his intentions amid fears his departure from the Brussels executive would leave a huge gap in ongoing efforts to craft free trade deals. He had been stood down from sensitive EU trade negotiations until the issue was resolved.

Announcing his withdrawal Mr Hogan thanked his boss, Commission President Ursual von der Leyen, for her advice and support on the issue. He also thanked the Irish Government for endorsing his candidature for the WTO.

Earlier this month he said he was “exploring the idea” and there was speculation that the post, which falls vacant in September, would go to an EU candidate. Brussels officials had said if that happened, Mr Hogan, who is also a former agriculture commissioner would be well placed.

But later reports from Brussels signalled that officials in several EU capitals - including Paris and Berlin - warned that saving the WTO from its current turmoil must take precedence over making sure its next chief is European. Several EU governments member states, are understood to be seeking a unifying figure for the troubled global trade organisation.

The EU, including Commissioner Hogan, have argued that the WTO can be saved if its membership rallies behind big reforms, but also conceded the system risks collapse. The job is currently held by Brazilian Roberto Azevedo and it was felt he would be succeeded by someone from “a developed country.”

But it is also noted that an African nominee has not held the post and other names mentioned include Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria as well as Jesús Seade Kuri from Mexico.

Hopes that Mr Hogan would get support from US trade representative Robert Lighthizer also remained unclear.

“Ambassador Lighthizer does not support any candidate at this time, nor does he feel that a candidate must necessarily be from a developed country,” United States Trade Representative spokesman Jeff Emerson told the journal Politico two weeks ago.

