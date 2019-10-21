Phantom votes: Fianna Fáil in chaos as more TDs dragged into scandal

In a fresh headache for leader Micheál Martin, she has admitted she recorded a vote “in error” on behalf of Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary during last Thursday’s bizarre Dáil session.

And she apologised for failing to disclose this in a radio interview when she was asked directly whether she ever voted for another colleague in the Dáil.

Mr Martin has ordered Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins to stand down from the front bench until the Ceann Comhairle has completed a probe into the matter. Fianna Fáil TDs privately expressed fury at the mess as Fine Gael ramped up the pressure and sought to bring two more senior figures – Barry Cowen and Willie O’Dea – into the scandal.

It comes after the Irish Independent revealed on Saturday that Mr Dooley was recorded as voting six times despite not being in the Dáil chamber.

Both he and Mr Collins initially claimed they did not know what happened when contacted on Friday.

However, the following day the pair said Mr Collins had pressed Mr Dooley's voting button in the mistaken belief he was still in the chamber.

Mr Calleary's assigned seat is beside fellow Mayo TD Lisa Chambers.

The Fianna Fáil deputy leader was not present at the start of Thursday's voting session as he was doing a live radio interview.

Ms Chambers was asked directly on RTÉ yesterday whether she had ever voted for a colleague or had a colleague vote on her behalf. She replied: "No, I haven't."

However, she failed to give any mention to the vote she made in error on Thursday and last night she apologised for that.

Ms Chambers said that she inadvertently sat in Mr Calleary's seat and "pressed the button once in error on the first vote".

She added: "No one asked me to do this and when I realised, I immediately moved to my own seat."

Timmy Dooley greets FF leader Micheal Martin to the Fianna Fail think in at the Louis Fitzgerald hotel in dublin yesterday, also included in centre is Niall Collins

The record shows a vote recorded in Ms Chambers's own seat as well.

"The vote was lost by a large number so I did not inform the Teller. It was a genuine mistake and not intended. I have informed the Ceann Comhairle this evening," she said.

"I genuinely believed that this error was insignificant and when asked on RTÉ... had I ever voted for anyone else I answered no as [I] was never asked to vote for anyone else.

"For this, I apologise."

Mr Calleary said he understood that Ms Chambers inadvertently voted in his seat for the first of the votes, but not for any of the remaining ones for which he was absent. Mr Calleary added: "I did not and would not ask any other deputy to vote for me in the Dáil."

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has ordered an investigation into voting irregularities after the revelations about Mr Dooley and Mr Collins.

Mr Dooley has since said Mr Collins voted for him "under the mistaken belief" that he was "at the back of the chamber on the phone" when the vote was taken. He said he has spoken to the Ceann Comhairle and asked to see if the record of the Dáil can be corrected.

Mr Collins has claimed that deputies "often" vote for colleagues when they are not in their assigned seat.

Fine Gael Health Minister Simon Harris claimed on RTÉ that their explanation was in "'dog ate my homework' territory".

His party colleague Colm Brophy claimed Mr Dooley and Mr Collins's accounts were "complete and utter rubbish". Mr Brophy also raised questions relating to Mr O'Dea and Mr Cowen.

Dáil video from Thursday shows Mr Dooley approaching Mr Collins - who was chatting to Mr O'Dea - just before he leaves the Dáil chamber at the start of the voting session. Mr Dooley says something to Mr Collins as he points towards his seat before leaving. Mr Brophy questioned if Mr O'Dea could "shed any light on this".

He also questioned why Mr Collins sat in Mr Cowen's assigned seat.

Last night, Mr O'Dea said the issue had nothing to do with him and said he didn't hear what Mr Dooley said.

Mr Cowen said on RTÉ: "When I came in [to the Dáil], Niall was in my seat and I just [sat] beside him and we voted away, as we always do."

He said the Ceann Comhairle is investigating "and whatever emanates from that will have to be accepted by all concerned".

Party leader Mr Martin asked Mr Dooley and Mr Collins to step down as front bench spokespersons. He said he was doing this without prejudice and pending the outcome of the Ceann Comhairle's report.

He said he doesn't think what happened is acceptable, adding: "The integrity of the voting situation in Dáil Éireann is of the utmost importance... and must be respected at all times."

