Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been forced to insist he did not go missing when he was casting a vote in the Dáil.

Phantom votes controversy - 'I'm out of camera on vote,' says Eoghan Murphy

Mr Murphy has been drawn into the phantom votes controversy over a vote on January 17.

The minister leaves his seat after a vote and then returns 27 minutes later.

But Mr Murphy says he was in the Dáil Chamber and is merely out of sight.

"I was present and voted. In the shot, I'm out of camera and I am in the chamber. You can clearly see my minister's folder remains at my seat and it's never out of my sight when I'm in the chamber," he told Independent.ie.

Rural Minister Michael Ring has denied he was absent for a vote in October 2018 where he was marked down as voting.

Mr Ring can't be seen in his seat on video for about 10 minutes during a vote on housing and tax motions.

"“I was in the Chamber at the time, but may have been off camera," he said.

Meanwhile, a junior minister is insisting he did not get a 'phantom vote' cast for him - and has the diary to prove it.

The records on a range of votes is now being examined in the wake of the Fianna Fáil voting scandal.

Fine Gael minister Damien English's vote was cast on May 15 on the Greyhound Bill 2018.

But the video of the vote shows he was not in his seat on the Government benches.

The junior housing minister sits in the row behind the Taoiseach and two seats down from Government Chief Whip Seán Kyne.

Mr English says his ministerial diary shows he was in the Dáil that day for votes.

And he says he would get a colleague to push the button for him if he was up the back of the Chamber.

"The diary says I was in the Dáil voting. I have never in my life asked anyone to vote for me if I wasn't there in the Chamber," he said.

"If I voted, I was in the Chamber. If I was stuck talking to someone, I would ask someone to push it for me," he added.

