| 21.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Personal feelings put to one side as Biden and Johnson hold meeting that could have major implications for the North

John Downing

The US President has previously described the UK Prime Minister as a “physical and emotional clone” of Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Cornwall Airport, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble/Pool Expand

Close

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Cornwall Airport, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble/Pool

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Cornwall Airport, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble/Pool

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Cornwall Airport, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble/Pool

JOE BIDEN was hosting an election fundraiser when he heard Boris Johnson had won a big majority in the UK general election back in December 2019.

The future US President made no effort to hide his discontent. He called Boris Johnson a "physical and emotional clone" of another blonde-tousled man, the then-US President Donald Trump.

Today, the pair hold their first face-to-face meeting ahead of a summit tomorrow of the world’s greatest economies – the G7, in Cornwall, – comprising USA, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, with a high-powered EU delegation thrown in for good measure.

More On Joe Biden

Most Watched

Privacy