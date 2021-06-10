JOE BIDEN was hosting an election fundraiser when he heard Boris Johnson had won a big majority in the UK general election back in December 2019.

The future US President made no effort to hide his discontent. He called Boris Johnson a "physical and emotional clone" of another blonde-tousled man, the then-US President Donald Trump.

Today, the pair hold their first face-to-face meeting ahead of a summit tomorrow of the world’s greatest economies – the G7, in Cornwall, – comprising USA, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, with a high-powered EU delegation thrown in for good measure.

The pair will shrug off any derogatory words used on the election campaign trails. But the UK Prime Minister will struggle to shrug off another hot issue: Brexit and Northern Ireland’s special trade status.

President Biden has made it known that he has deep concerns about the post-Brexit situation in Northern Ireland.

The London Times has reported that earlier this month, the USA’s most senior diplomat in London conveyed the President’s concerns about the North in person to Mr Johnson’s government.

In essence, President Biden’s message was that London is inflaming tensions in the North at a particularly sensitive time of year as the marching season begins.

Mr Johnson’s ministers were urged to make “unpopular compromises” if necessary to resolve the crux over Irish Sea border checks on goods coming into the North from England, Scotland and Wales.

The US diplomat, Yael Lempert, is reported to have issued “a démarche”, which is a diplomatic reprimand on the issue.

The diplomat is understood to have told the London government of their concerns about a stalemate in implementing the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

This report tallies with strong comments by President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in an interview with the BBC yesterday. It also chimes with comments today in Brussels by EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

President von der Leyen warned that there were “fundamental gaps” in the UK honouring its international treaty with the EU which formalises Brexit. She promised “flexibility” in administering the Northern Ireland special trade status arrangements, but she equally warned that Brussels would move on sanctions against Britain if the current foot-dragging continued.

President Biden’s message to Mr Johnson will essentially be to fix this damaging row between the USA’s two most important allies, the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Mr Johnson hopes that this G7 summit, in one of the most beautiful parts of these islands, can herald the UK on to the world stage post-Brexit.

Mr Johnson and Mr Biden are to sign a renewed Atlantic Charter, the original version of which was signed between Winston Churchill and US President FD Roosevelt in 1941.

The UK Prime Minister does not need a distraction like a Brexit row over the North. But he must also reckon with words from the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, as well as the EU’s leaders who also include Council President, Charles Michel.

The strong intervention of President Biden is a major diplomatic and morale boost to the Dublin government, who up to now have looked pretty embattled by this crux.

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he believes President Biden is growing impatient over this post-Brexit trade row.

Mr Martin said he did not see Mr Biden’s intervention as a “reprimand”, but an effort to find a trade dispute solution.

“He wants a strong restoration of the transatlantic relationship between Europe and the United States and UK as part of that, and I think that's why he's probably articulating a degree of impatience with what he would believe to be something that can be resolved,” the Taoiseach said.