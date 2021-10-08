The last quartz: Daniel O'Donnell wants 100pc redress for homeowners in the north-west whose houses are crumbling: Picture: David Conachy

He’s famously unqualified to fix your gas boiler, but Daniel O’Donnell says the Government should listen to him on the issue of repairs for mica homeowners.

The country music star has said affected householders – largely based in his home county of Donegal – should get 100pc redress from the Government for their crumbling properties.

Thousands of people are travelling to Dublin today to pile further pressure on Government to commit to a 100pc redress scheme.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said: “I’m surprised that this is going on for so long, it’s just heartbreaking when you see people fighting to get their homes back.

“I think it’s been acknowledged that this is something that fell through the cracks, through whatever powers that were supposed to regulate the blocks and the way they were made,” he said.

The singer said homeowners should not have to fight for what they’re entitled to.

“To have to fight to get what you’re entitled to should never have been the case. The majority of people will only ever build their house once, that’s the home that they will live and maybe many will die in and that’s where they make their memories. These people’s homes and lives are torn apart by it all,” he said.

“The amount of mental stress that they must be going through you just can’t quantify the detrimental effect that it’s had on families and individuals.”

Daniel said it’s difficult to say whether Donegal has been overlooked or ignored by the Government because of its location.

“It’s hard to say that we always used to say that we were the forgotten county we used to joke that if it’s raining in Dublin, it’ll be raining in Donegal even if the sun is shining. I think in this situation it’s not just Donegal that’s affected there are other counties affected by it too.

He added: “I know it’s a huge amount of money and it’s a drain on the Government but I don’t see the way around it other than to give these people the money to allow them to build their houses back the way they built them in the first place.”

He said he is disappointed that people have to travel to Dublin today to protest for 100pc redress.

“This should be put to bed why is it being prolonged if people know what they need to do. It’s prolonging the agony these people are going through. It’s disappointing that they have to make this journey to Dublin and I pray that at the end of this they will get their 100pc redress,” Daniel said.

“There is a way to fix this I hope this is the last journey they have to make to Dublin and that very soon they will be able to start building their lives again.”