People would be able to have up to 7g of cannabis without fear of prosecution – new Bill to come before Dáil

The possession of up to 7g of cannabis could be legalised under proposals contained in a new Bill coming before the Oireachtas.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny will on Thursday publish new legislation which will move towards the decriminalisation of cannabis.

The Bill will only be introduced in the Dáil on Thursday, and then it will be up to Government TDs to decide if they will support it.

If it receives their support, it would pass, and it is expected a vote and a debate will be held on the new legislation early in the new year.

The Bill proposes to amend the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 to enable a person over 18 years of age to have possession, for personal use, of either or both cannabis and cannabis resin that in each case does not exceed 7g.

Mr Kenny said prohibition of cannabis has only benefited the black market.

“Prohibition has enriched a tiny amount of people via black market,” he said.

“Cannabis market controlled by black market. It’s time for a different narrative. Criminalising people for small possessions of cannabis doesn’t work. It does not work and compounds the issue.

“Bringing people through the criminal justice system sees some people get a criminal record and I don’t know what purpose that serves.”

While cannabis is used worldwide to treat a number of different medical conditions, including epilepsy, it is currently “very difficult” to get a prescription for it, according to the TD.

“The State has recognised cannabis as a medical intervention. Cannabis has medical properties and recreational properties and those two should not be conflated.

“I would be of the opinion that we need to do something different; stop criminalising and eventually regularise cannabis.”

Junior health minister Frank Feighan, who has responsibility for drugs strategy, said gardaí should have the power to caution rather than prosecute people with severe addictions to drugs such as ecstasy or cocaine.

Mr Feighan said he believed it was in the public interest to avoid prosecuting those with serious mental health or addiction issues.

Since 2020, gardaí have had the power to apply cautions rather than pursuing criminal prosecutions for people who have been caught with cannabis for personal use.

