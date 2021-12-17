Transport minister Eamon Ryan has said people will still be able have a social Christmas, but it must be done in a safe way.

“There will still be that level of socialisation. It’s part of our health to meet each other and to meet family and we can and will do that,” he said.

Mr Ryan said it is “very likely” that the Taoiseach will address the nation this evening to clarify what additional restrictions are to be introduced following a cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Last evening details of a letter from the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan emerged. The recommendations from the CMO included closing bars and restaurants at 5pm and reducing capacity at sporting events to 50pc.

“None of the details are agreed yet. Nphet has set out in their letter, their recommendations. There maybe variations in that,” Minister Ryan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

He said cabinet will meet with Nphet this afternoon to iron out the details on restrictions and the public can expect clarification following that meeting.

“That’s why we are meeting today at midday… and will come out in all likelihood this evening and be able to answer all those various question, because people want to know,” he added.

Minister Ryan said there is a “surge” in cases coming due to the Omicron variant and it is not yet known how transmissible the new strain of virus is, how severe it is in terms of illness and whether or not it can escape vaccines.

In terms of sporting events, the Green Party leader said it is important for games to go ahead, but “the crowds will have to be smaller”.

Minister Ryan said low attendances are needed to avoid "super spreader events”.

“Even if it’s outdoor, there’s a risk when you’ve got that very large gathering and I think it’s on pure health advice that we’re going to have to adjust that.

“We can and I think still should have and will have hopefully all the football games and races, but they will and should be smaller crowds,” he argued.

Following calls from leaders within the hospitality sector for the government to introduce additional supports to businesses which are suffering due to the pandemic and restrictions, Minister Ryan said the government will be better able to assess if additional supports are needed in the weeks ahead.

“We’ll know a lot more in the coming weeks. We’ll know more about this variant and what the risk is, so we’ll be much better placed to help businesses. There’s never been any shortage of economic supports through this crisis… we will do what we have done, protect lives and protect livelihoods,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister said he could not clarify if the proposed 5pm curfew for hospitality would apply for weddings and these details will be announced later.

In relation to the ongoing debate as to whether schools should close for Christmas today, Minister Ryan said they should stay open and argued there is evidence which proves that schools are still “safer” than other settings.

“The latest letter today is clear that the incidence within our schools and childcare facilities are low. So, people I think should take that into account before taking any child out of school,” he added,

The letter from Nphet did not recommend a reduction in the number of households which should mix at one time over Christmas, beyond the recommendation to limit gatherings to three households which is currently in place.

