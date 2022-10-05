People will not ‘invent stories’ for domestic violence leave Taoiseach says, as Ibec opposes leave for victims

People are not going to invent stories to avail of new domestic violence leave, the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

He was reacting to a TD who said she was “absolutely appalled that the business lobby group Ibec have objected” to a Government plan to bring in paid leave for victims of domestic abuse.

In a submission on the issue Ibec said that victims could already take compassionate, force majeure or sick leave in such cases.

The body argued that employers should be allowed to ask for proof to stop any “potential abuse” of paid leave to victims of domestic abuse, the Irish Independent revealed.

It said employers should have a legal right to ask for “proof” of domestic abuse, “in order to avoid any potential abuse of domestic violence leave”.

Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats said: “Asking someone that has suffered domestic abuse to provide proof that they have actually suffered that abuse is re-traumatising.”

She added: “This level of disbelief and distrust is exactly why victims don't come forward.”

She asked the State ensure that it will never be the case “that someone will actually have to prove that they have suffered domestic abuse in order to avail of leave.”

The Taoiseach said: “I think we need to be sensitive about this. It is a very difficult situation for a person to find themselves in.

“It’s not as if people are just going to just go forward and use this as some sort of excuse, or something like that. That's not going to happen.”

He added: “It’s a very difficult thing for persons have to come forward and say, I need leave because of domestic abuse. So we will provide support to employers so that they can develop their own domestic violence leave policies.”

Mr Martin said the entitlement would be introduced as an amendment to employment legislation going through the House and would be a world-leading initiative.

The law would ensure that domestic violence victims “will be dealt with appropriately in their workplaces, and would ensure that there's a pathway for domestic violence leave request to be handled sensitively,” the Taoiseach said.

A tender for the provision of support services in this area would issue in the coming days, he said.

“It's a recommendation that had been made and that we're following up on,” the Taoiseach said. “It’s five days’ domestic violence leave.”