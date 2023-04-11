‘People want to be part of this momentous occasion’ – As Ireland gets ready to welcome Joe Biden, he says he will run for president again

US president Joe Biden flies into Ireland tonight having made his trip the background to a bid for a second term.

All eyes will be on the president’s competence and commentary over the course of a five-day tour that will mimic the rigours of an election term.

Mr Biden made Ireland into a “test bed” by telling the NBC network yesterday that he plans to run again – without making a formal declaration.

As it stands, he would likely face Donald Trump in a re-run of the 2020 campaign that toppled America’s most divisive incumbent.

Now he will be in that position himself, there will be keen attention on how he handles both the crowds and a crowded itinerary – after being mocked by Trump for conducting his last White House campaign from his basement, because of Covid.

The President arrives into Belfast later tonight on Air Force One, and will be greeted by UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. The two men will have a meeting tomorrow morning before a keynote Biden speech at the Ulster University.

Then it is down to Co Louth by helicopter, where Mr Biden will visit Carlingford and Dundalk tomorrow before a Dublin leg on Thursday and Friday in Mayo.

President Biden’s fifth cousin Andrea McKevitt has promised to “paint the peninsula in Stars and Stripes” ahead of a visit to Cooley, across the water from Northern Ireland.

The Louth councillor said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to welcome the president of the United States, saying: “POTUS is coming to town.”

The president will visit Carlingford village as well as Kilwirra cemetery and go for a walkabout in Dundalk.

“There are very few places in the world who can say they were honoured to host two presidents. Dundalk is one of them,” said town commercial manager Martin McElligott, referring to when President Clinton addressed thousands of people in the Market Square in 2000.

“President Biden will receive a heartfelt warm welcome in Dundalk on Wednesday,” he said. “I was just a bystander when President Clinton addressed the crowds here and it has been a highlight of my life.”

Dundalk tourism officer Sinéad Roche said: “There is great excitement building for the president’s visit to Dundalk and Carlingford. You can tell that he feels a strong personal connection to Louth.

“Local people know that it’s 100pc genuine and they want to be part of this momentous occasion.”

Meanwhile, the Gardaí are refusing to comment for “operational reasons” on reports that hundreds of extra officers will be bussed into Louth because of the heightened security situation, with limited accommodation.

The White House is drip-feeding event details, less concerned with violence that flared in Derry yesterday than with the threat posed at a result of the Ukraine war.

Because of this, a series of decoy movements are expected to be made by land and sea.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Park will be closed from 5pm tomorrow until the same hour on Thursday, with no pedestrians admitted and Dublin Zoo closed to visitors. Only those who work permanently in the park, and who have already been vetted, will be allowed in.

The president will plant a tree in Áras an Uachtaráin, as did his predecessors Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and John F Kennedy in a tradition that goes back to Queen Victoria in 1861.

At Kilwirra cemetery, where President Biden’s Finnegan ancestors are buried, there was a strong security presence yesterday, with gardaí and others, possibly including Secret Service, working at Carlingford in advance of an expected visit to King John’s Castle.

The Cooley Kickhams GAA grounds was used by US Chinook helicopters in a trial flight on Sunday afternoon, with choppers also buzzing sites in the Phoenix Park that will play host to the president.