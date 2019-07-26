People in the North will 'question the union' if no-deal Brexit goes ahead - Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that more and more people in the North “will come to question the union” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Varadkar has also signalled that the government would have to consider a white paper or a forum on Irish unity in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but cautioned that to do so now would be “provocative”.

He told the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Co Donegal, that a hard Brexit under new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “raises very serious questions about the future of Northern Ireland”.

Priti Patel has previously suggested threatening Ireland with food shortages. Photo: PA

He said he didn’t know if he would see a united Ireland in his lifetime, but that liberal protestants and unionists would start to question whether they feel at home in Britain that is talking about the return of the death penalty - a reference to previous remarks made by new Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“I do think more and more people certainly in the event of no deal, more and more people in Northern Ireland will come to question the union," he said.

“People who you might describe as moderate Catholics or moderate nationalists who are more or less happy with the status quo will look more towards a united Ireland. I think increasingly you will see liberal protestants and liberal unionists starting to ask the question as to where they feel more at home.

“Is it in a nationalist Britain that’s talking about potentially bringing back the death penalty and things like that? Or is it part of a common European home and part of Ireland?

“I think one of the things ironically that could really undermine the union is a hard Brexit, both for Northern Ireland and for Scotland. That’s a problem they’re going to have to face.”

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson returning to Downing Street, London after visiting the Houses of Parliament. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mr Varadkar also said that while the DUP are “in a privileged position at the moment” in holding the balance of power in Westminster, they must be “smart enough to realise that the kind of influence they have now is probably not going to last very long”.

