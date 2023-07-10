People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says she will not run in the next election

People Before Profit (PBP) TD Bríd Smith has announced she will not run in the next general election.

The Dublin South Central TD will retire from the Dáil after winning her seat in 2016, the fourth time she stood for the Dáil.

PBP Dublin City Councillor Hazel de Nortúin will instead run in her place for the PBP party.

Ms Smith was first elected as a PBP Councillor in 2009 and was re-elected in 2014.

The PBP TD is a prominent abortion rights and anti war campaigner.

She was the first TD to speak publicly about having an abortion, saying in 2017 she was “never ashamed” of having the procedure done when she was in her 20s in the 1980s.

She revealed she travelled to Liverpool by ferry a couple of years after the Eighth Amendment, a constitutional ban on abortion, was introduced.

Her legislation on liberalising Irish abortion laws passed the second stage in the Dáil in recent months after Government TDs were granted a ‘free vote’.

The laws include an abolishing of the three-day waiting period as well as the 12 week-limit, full decriminalisation of abortion and allows terminations of fatal foetal abnormality at any stage during pregnancy.

The legislation will now be examined by the Health Committee.

In 2020, she was accused by then Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan of a “sinister” and “personalised” attack on a judge after Ms Smith criticised a ruling by High Court Judge Garrett Simons.

She is also a prominent anti-bin tax campaigner, has pushed for free public transport and has been critical of data centres.

The TD previously accused the Government of playing “Russian roulette” with power supply.

“They’re playing Russian roulette really with the power supply and the possible power cuts that could ensue from the energy that data centres are going to consume,” she previously told Newstalk.