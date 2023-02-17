People Before Profit hit back after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly denounced the ‘far left’ party in Dáil

A People Before Profit TD has claimed it was rare to see Health Minister Stephen Donnelly "so exercised on any topic" some 24 hours after he denounced the "far left" party in the Dáil.

PBP TD Bríd Smith today said: “It was rare to see the Minister for Health so exercised on any topic.

“But it is a shame it wasn't on the unprecedented hospital waiting lists or the dreadful trolley crisis for which he is responsible.”

Mr Donnelly angrily attacked the party in the Dáil for linking creaking public services to the refugee influx.

He said PBP should separate housing and health problems from issues over new arrivals because accommodation and care difficulties were pre-existing.

“Keep these two issues separate. Let's speak with one voice on the fact that we must protect those fleeing persecution,” he said.

“And then by all means, let's have the most heated debates about what needs to happen around housing and health.”

Addressing Richard Boyd Barrett and Bríd Smith, he insisted: “Please stop pretending that the only people elected to this House who care about housing, health and education are those in your party and those are of the far left.”

His exasperation, amid heckling, came in a debate on services for those seeking protection in Ireland as Justice Minister Simon Harris extended Ukrainian freedoms for another year, into 2024.

Mr Donnelly said the Government has a long way to go on housing. “But last year we built more social houses than any year since the foundation of the State.”

He told the PBP Deputies, whom he cast as far left: “You will never acknowledge that. You will never accept it.

“Last year the number of men, women and children waiting longer than the Sláintecare targets fell by 11pc. You will never acknowledge that. All you do is come in here with crisis, anger and fury,” Mr Donnelly said.

“So how about we all act with one voice in calling out the xenophobia and the racism and say Ireland is doing everything it can, while imperfect in our response, doing everything that we can to welcome people into our country.”

But Ms Smith said Mr Donnelly's attack on People Before Profit was ‘pure spin’ — and she insisted that the housing and health crises “have clearly created fertile ground for the far right to grow.”

She said well-paid spin doctors had briefed ministers well. “However, it makes no sense whatsoever to equate those on the left who have been the most vocal and active on combatting racism, in campaigning against gender-based violence, and in challenging the Government on the Housing and Cost of Living Crisis, with a group of fascists who have incited racial hatred, actively opposed womens’ rights and opposes a referendum on the Right to Housing for our citizens.”

She added: “Donnelly's rhetoric is hollow and is designed to divert responsibility for the housing and health crisis away from the Government.”

Mr Donnelly also denounced the “cowards and thugs” who are currently confronting asylum seekers and refugees.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said however that the lack of accommodation for refugees was “entirely predictable,” since the housing system is broken. “What we have seen from Government is a failure to prepare and put in place a coherent, workable plan that meets the scale of the crisis.”