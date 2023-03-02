From left, Kieran Allen, national secretary of People Before Profit, Richard Boyd Barrett TD and Gerry Carroll MLA in Buswells Hotel as PBP launched a new left government document. Photo: Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

People Before Profit is standing over a claim that reactionary forces in Ireland will stage a coup if a left-wing government is elected.

An official party document outlining the case for such a government warns its leader could suffer the same fate as Salvador Allende of Chile, who died of gunshot wounds amid explosions as military forces backed by the CIA assaulted the presidential palace in Santiago half a century ago.

Nobody at the launch took responsibility for claims that the rich will “will use far-right and fascist gangs” to divide the population, and “in the very final analysis, they will deploy the police and the army to move against [the] elected left-wing government”.

Kieran Allen, a sociology professor at UCD and People Before Profit’s ideologue, and Gerry Carroll, a PBP MLA from Belfast, agreed that such violent reaction from the wealthy was a “possibility”.

Richard Boyd Barrett TD said, however, it was “almost a racing certainty” that there would be a destructive backlash from wealthy interests.

Asked if he really believed it could extend to armed insurrection against the State and the assassination of legitimately elected Irish politicians, he said: “I don’t know.”

He complained about alleged garda heavy-handedness in policing left-wing demonstrations and in the physical removal of Debenhams workers, and said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had long had time to “deepen their roots” in the police and the military.

He said he believed “elements” of both could and would be use in a bid to frustrate the implementation of a radical left agenda.

Members said the document, “The Case of a Left Government”, had received wide input.

Its closing words are: “Against any assault from the current right-wing Government, we should promote militant people power, as we did when we defeated the water charges.

“It is the only way to win – and to guarantee us a better future.”

While promoting left-wing unity, the document and an accompanying letter calling for a common platform was not sent to the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, PBP said it is “openly arguing that Sinn Féin cannot be trusted to carry though a consistent left programme”.

Mr Boyd Barrett said PBP had excluded Labour from its socialist outreach because that party had “burnt its bridges” with the Irish people and never apologised for the savage cuts it imposed when in government with Fine Gael.

“I don’t see how they can play any serious part in forming a left-wing government,” he said, adding that the unity of the left would be “seriously fractured if there was any move to include” the party headed by Ivana Bacik.

It was pointed out to Mr Boyd Barrett that he had strenuously promoted the interests of Dublin taxi drivers since the pandemic and highlighted their problems, yet they were lumped in with sections of the GAA, primary school teachers and the bishops, who had “moved in lock step with Fianna Fáil”.

He was asked if taxi drivers had managed to penetrate his organisation.

The Dún Laoghaire deputy acknowledged his many representations on behalf of taxi drivers, whose conversion to the left-wing alternative was, he said, “evidence of the change that is happening”. And he repeated: “Elements of the Irish right will attempt to stop any radical reforms.”