People are travelling the country to intimidate asylum seekers says Justice Minister Simon Harris

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said people are travelling around the country to intimidate refugees seeking accommodation in Ireland.

Speaking at an event in TU Dublin, Mr Harris said he would not call the gatherings of people opposing the accommodation of refugees in their communities as protests.

“In my mind when people turn up outside a building that is providing temporary shelter and people, including women and children, and start saying things like shouting for them to get out - that's not a protest in my view,” Mr Harris said.

“In my view, that's intimidation and in my view it is not in any way, shape or form reflective of the communities in which these facilities and accommodation facilities are in,” he added.

Mr Harris said it is important that communities are informed about developments regarding temporary refugee centres in their areas and information should be provided.

However, he said he would not let “anybody hijack the viewpoints of a community”.

“It is a statement of the blinding obvious that there are certain individuals who travel from one part of our country to the next part of our country to the next part of our country,” he added.

Mr Harris said gardaí would not comment publicly on the protests but said they “take these matters very seriously”.

“As Minister for Justice, one of my primary responsibilities is to ensure the safety of all individuals in this country and that includes the safety of people who have come here seeking refuge under the international protection authorities,” he added.

There have been significant protests outside accommodation centres in Dublin and elsewhere recently in the country with members of the far right being accused of orchestrating the demonstrations.

The most recent protest was in Ballymun where a number of refugees are being housed. There have also been protest in Mr Harris’s Wicklow constituency.

Mr Harris said there are “real, legitimate challenges” caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine with has resulted in around 70,000 people fleeing the war to seek refuge in Ireland.

“Right across the European Union governments are working in real time and in imperfect situations to come up with solutions to this and but I believe the overriding values of this country are ones of wanting to support people and wanting to absolutely respect people,” he added.