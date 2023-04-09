People are suffering as a result of the housing crisis but ‘we are starting to see some progress in this area’

THE Taoiseach has said a €1 billion underspend on housing over the last three years is because the budget is so big.

“There is no lack of political will, no lack of financial resources and no lack of care and understanding about how serious this problem is,” Leo Varadkar said in an interview on This Week on RTE Radio 1. “That's why the budget is so big.”

He added: “In fact, it’s so big that the department has struggled to spend it in recent years.”

The cumulative €1bn shortfall in housing spending from 2020 to 2022 is partly due to the pandemic, which caused months of paralysis in house construction.

Mr Varadkar said the Government was making sure that there wasn’t a repeat of the situation by allocating money earlier in the year.

“What's happened in previous years is money got reallocated or carried over late in the year.

“Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien are working together as to how we can allocate money within the housing budget to make sure that it does get spent.

“That might involve the purchase of land, for example, or it might involve the purchase of additional homes or activating planning permissions, and bringing more derelict homes back into use.

“That’s how we’re going to work to avoid a repeat of the underspend, but let's not get the underspend out of context. The main reason why there's been an underspend is because there has been a record spend.

“What we have in housing is a record spend. We've never spent more money on housing than under this Government,” the Taoiseach added.

He was asked about a Behaviour & Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times that shows Fine Gael down eight points — conducted in the aftermath of the lifting of the eviction ban.

The party is now third, on 15pc, behind Fianna Fáil (21pc) and Sinn Féin (37pc). The latter party is up five points since the lifting of the ban, with housing the main issue for voters.

Mr Varadkar said: “I wouldn't read too much into any one poll.

“There was a poll last week, which had us up and at 22pc, and there was a poll the week before, which also had us up. So we've had three polls now, two of which had us gaining ground, and potentially gaining seats at the next election, with one poll today that is very different.

“So I never read anything into one poll. I tend to take them in threes and fours, and that gives you a much better impression as to where the public stands.

“But one thing I'm not going to dispute for a second is that housing is a huge political issue. And people are suffering as a result of the housing crisis in many different ways.

“But I do think we are starting to see some progress in this area. We’re seeing record numbers of first time buyers and we’re seeing house prices level off.

“And we’ve had more social housing built last year than any year since 1975.

“But a lot of people don't see that progress in their lives yet. And I understand that.”