‘People are one bill away from going over the edge’ – Mary Lou McDonald says emergency budget needed to help those on the brink

If the “top people” in Irish life were in crisis – the Government would offer help “in a flash,” Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Ms McDonald challenged the Government’s insistence that there will be no more direct help to people struggling with rising prices and growing poverty until the Budget in early October.

The Sinn Féin leader said many ordinary people, depending on welfare or in low-paid work, were now in serious trouble. She said families had to face back-to-school bills in September and energy companies would not hold off their bills either until October.

“There are people listening today who are only one more bill away from going over the edge,” Ms McDonald added.

“An emergency budget is needed at this time,” she argued. She added that rents must be cut and welfare increased.

“If it was people at the top needed a bailout, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, would be in in a flash,” the Sinn Féin leader added. She said the government message to people on the lower end of society was “tough luck.”

Responding for the Government, Public Expenditure, Minister Michael McGrath, said Sinn Féin had no monopoly of contact with struggling people.

He said the Government had already taken exceptional measures to meet an exceptional 40-year rise in inflation and money had to be fund to keep funding these measures.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the Government would next week publish the summer economic statement which would outline how much money was available to help people struggling the rise in the cost of living.

He said it made sense to keep special measures until Budget day and allow them face extra winter costs like heating.

Mr McGrath said the Budget will have “a significant welfare package”; continue housing investment and fund health care; fund a Mica restoration scheme; fund mother and baby home compensation; and provide for Ukrainian war refugee supports.

But the Public Expenditure Minister said it was “not all doom and gloom” as growth and inward investment continued to do well. He said if the Government had accepted Sinn Féin’s advice last autumn there would be €3.5bn less to fund such demands.

“We have to meet all these competing demands and there will be a significant intervention in the Budget in the autumn,” Mr McGrath said.

