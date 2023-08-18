People are free to put their money on deposit in other EU countries if they can get better interest rates – Donohoe

European rates can be multiples of those available to savers in Ireland

Irish people can deposit their savings in a bank abroad if they are not satisfied with interest rates at home, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

He added that it would not be “unpatriotic” for Irish citizens to put their money on deposit in other EU states if they can get a better rate of interest.

Mr Donohoe, the head of the Eurogroup, insisted this was how the single market functions and it was up to customers to make that decision.

His comments come amid furore over Irish banks failing to pass on interest rate rises to those saving with them.

Mr Donohoe said the Government wanted a competitive banking sector in Ireland. “It’s up to people who have money they are going to put on deposit to get the rate of return that they think is best for them,” he said.

“Looking to put money in other parts of Europe, and other banks elsewhere in Europe, is not an unpatriotic act. It’s the way the single market functions.

“We want European banks to provide services here in Ireland, and if Irish households want to avail of those services and put their deposits elsewhere, that’s the way the single market functions.

“That’s the way it should function. But obviously, what I want to see happen here is for competitive rates of interest to be made available here to Irish savers. But they are commercial decisions, they are matters for Irish banks, to make those decisions independently of the Government.”

Brendan Burgess of the askaboutmoney website told the Irish Independent this week there are websites that provide Irish would-be depositors with a menu of interest rates elsewhere in Europe, and will act as a brokerage. European rates can be multiples of the returns available to savers in Ireland.

The best available rates from retail banks in Ireland are currently 2pc and only for a year with AIB, EBS and Bank of Ireland on regular savings or Permanent TSB with 2pc on a five-year rate for a lump sum. All are subject to Dirt tax at 33pc. Rates of up to 4pc can be achieved by going abroad. But that is also subject to Dirt that has to be paid here.

“I welcome the minister’s comments, and Irish savers should take encouragement from his words and shop around internationally, once they have the proper guarantees,” Mr Burgess said last night.

“Too few people do it – a French or German bank will pay your interest earnings on a gross basis, but you must pay Dirt on it here. It is very worthwhile.”

Mr Donohoe became the third minister to warn on deposit rates after Higher Education Minister Simon Harris on Sunday accused the pillar banks of being “laggards” and “utterly offensive” in failing to pass on higher interest rates to their customers who are savers.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath also expressed disappointment and spoke of extending the bank levy into 2024. He is expected to make further comment on the matter in Cork today.

Mr Burgess said it was theoretically possible to also take out a mortgage abroad, but there were practical problems, such as differing legal systems and concerns about the ability to take repossession in default.

Meanwhile, Mr Donohoe said he did not believe that Ireland’s international reputation had been affected by the Bank of Ireland systems glitch this week that saw customers able to take up to €1,000 out of ATMs, even where they had insufficient funds.

He acknowledged the issue “did attract a lot of coverage from business, journalists across the world,” but added, “I don’t believe it is something that is in any way affecting our national reputation."