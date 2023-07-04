Pensioner (82) promised cataract surgery in 2031 tells HSE he will be ‘in the departure lounge’ by then

The man was told his operation will happen in eight years' time. Stock image

An 82-year-old man who is on a waiting list for cataract surgery has been told his operation has been pencilled in for July 2031.

The case was raised in the Dáil by Cork TD Mick Barry of People Before Profit.

He told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar his constituent told the HSE person on the other end of the telephone line that he would be “in the departure lounge” by then.

However the health worker misunderstood him and thought he would be “going on a holiday” at the time in 2031, the Taoiseach was told.

“We’re here today to discuss that situation, and more broadly the 400,000 people who are on waiting list for surgery in the State as of April,” Mr Barry said.

He asked Mr Varadkar: “What action do you intend to take to remedy this situation?”

The Taoiseach replied: “I am genuinely sorry to hear about your constituent’s experience.

“The policy we have set out in Sláintecare is that nobody should wait more than 10-12 weeks to see a specialist, and nobody should wait more than 10-12 weeks to have an operation if they need it.

“Waiting times in Ireland now are considerably lower now than in Northern Ireland or Britain.

“I don’t know the circumstances of this case. To get an appointment in eight years’ time is not a normal experience.”

Mr Varadkar suggested the elderly man concerned could avail of the NTPF – the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

“We regularly pay for people to go privately and have the operation,” he said.

“Cross-border is also an option, and Government will reimburse that fully, although not for travel,” he said.

Separately Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan asked if there was a focus in Cabinet on health-related recruitment.

“It's a very significant issue impacting community services right across the country, he said.