Pencil once owned by Adolf Hitler sells for fraction of price estimate at Belfast auction house

Handout photo dated 26/05/23 issued by Bloomfield Auctions of a silver-plated pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler.

The sale of an inscribed silver pencil once owned by Adolf Hitler has slumped at a Belfast auction house.

Carrying a pre-sale estimate of £50,000-80,000 Sterling, the birthday present from the dictator’s girlfriend Eva Braun was knocked down for a hammer price of £5,400.

The pencil carries the initials ‘AH’ on its butt and an inscription mark’s Hitler’s birthday on 20 April 1941, just before the invasion of Russia.

The engraved dedication concludes ‘sincerely, Eva’ in German. It received much international publicity.

But the price refused to rise at Bloomfield’s auction today when Lot 148 was reached.

By contrast, a personally autographed portrait photo of Hitler from the early 1930s sold for £6,200, showing that the market for Nazi memorabilia remains generally strong.

Similarly a lead crystal wine goblet from the Berghof, the dictator’s “eagle’s nest” in the Bavarian alps, fetched £4,800.

It was from Hitler’s personal table service.

Prominent Jewish figures declined to publicly comment on the prices fetched, but one said privately: “The sale and marketing of these items has regularly been deplored.

“Interest in them seems frankly sinister. There is nothing to commemorate or memorialise about the Third Reich and its millions of victims.” A milk jug with Nazi eagle emblem from Hitler’s private dining car in his ‘sonderzug,’ or personal special train, sold for £1,100.

And a silver serving tray from the same place fetched £3,400. But a fork from the same location was passed after being offered at £500.

The lots ironically came up on the 79th anniversary of D-Day in 1944, when tens of thousands of soldiers were safely landed on five Normandy beaches — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword, leading to the ultimate liberation of Europe from Hitler and his henchmen.

Karl Bennett, managing director of Bloomfield’s, had predicted wide interest in Hitler’s engraved personal pencil, saying it gave a unique insight into Hitler’s personal relationships, which he scrupulously kept hidden.

Looting of Hitler-related material from the both Berghof and the bunker where he and Eva Braun died in April 1944 was commonplace, with all kinds of materials pocketed by Allied soldiers.

Mr Bennett said he could understand distaste about Nazi memorabilia and militaria, which has occasionally given rise to controversy.

“They preserve a piece of our past and should be treated as historical objects,’ he said, “no matter if the history they refer to was one of the darkest and most controversial recorded.”