US VICE President Mike Pence told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar his partner Matt Barrett would be welcome in his home should he decide to attend the next year’s St Patrick’s Day visit to the US.

US VICE President Mike Pence told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar his partner Matt Barrett would be welcome in his home should he decide to attend the next year’s St Patrick’s Day visit to the US.

Pence tells Varadkar his partner Matt would be 'welcome in his home' at next year's St Patrick's Day breakfast

It is understood Mr Pence enquired after the Taoiseach’s partner when they spoke yesterday in the White House and asked why he had not brought Mr Barrett on the trade mission.

A government source said Mr Varadkar and Mr Pence had a “tête-à-tête” during the official visit. Another source confirmed Mr Varadkar did discuss LGBT rights with Mr Pence and his wife Karen during a discussion in the White House. The Taosieach is expected to make comments on the invitation extended to Mr Barrett when he speaks later today.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his speech at the St Patrick's Day breakfast of Vice President Mike Pence (picture provided by the Taoiseach's office)

Mr Varadkar made no reference to the issue of LGBT rights during his speech at the St Patrick's Day breakfast hosted by Mr Pence this morning. The media was prohibited from attending the breakfast in a break with long-standing tradition - at the request of the socially-conservative Mr Pence's office.

Mr Varadkar is one of very few openly gay world leaders, and had repeatedly said he would talk with Mr Pence about various social issues. This morning, Mr Pence ignored questions from the media as he and his wife Karen welcomed Mr Varadkar to his official residence in The Naval Observatory in Washington DC.

The Taoiseach also did not respond when he was asked if he would raise marriage equality with the Vice President. Mr Pence broke with a long held tradition this year and insisted that the Vice President’s St Patrick’s Day breakfast be held behind closed doors with no access to the media.

Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett during the Montreal Pride parade

Traditionally, the annual meeting can be recorded and reported on for the public.

Mr Pence is a social conservative politician who has been criticised for his stance on LGBT rights.

Mr Varadkar has said he would have preferred the meeting to be held in public. However, he added that the private meeting may allow the two politicians have a “frank conversation”.

Sources in the Vice President’s Office said Mr Pence has held his recent meetings with world leaders behind closed doors. In Mr Varadkar's speech he repeatedly referenced Mr Pence's Irish ancestry. The vice president's grandfather emigrated from Sligo in the 1920s.

"I understand that as a child Vice-President Pence could recite the nursery rhyme, ‘Humpty Dumpty’ in Irish after learning it from his grandfather," he said at one point. "I won’t embarrass him by asking him how much he remembers. I won’t embarrass myself by admitting I only know it in English." The Taoiseach, not for the first time this week, also talked about the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the issue of the border with Northern Ireland, and again referenced the €2bn in trade each day between Ireland and America.

Online Editors