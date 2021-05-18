Pearse Doherty says he is not obliged to list new coastal Donegal family home in Dáil register

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty is building a new five-bedroom family home with panoramic views of the Donegal coast.

Unlike thousands of people who cannot get their foot on the property ladder, Mr Doherty is up-sizing to a bigger home for his family.

The Sinn Féin TD’s 286sqm new home has been under construction since last year.

However, Mr Doherty said he was not obliged to list it on the Register of Members’ Interests for Dáil deputies as he intends on moving his family into it once completed.

The house is being built just a few hundred metres from his current three-bedroom home and is being constructed on land owned by his family.

Plans for the impressive one-off house show it will include five bedrooms and three bathrooms, including an en-suite in the master bedroom.

It also features a large living room area along with a separate TV room and office.

There will also be an open-plan dining and kitchen area with space for a kitchen island in the centre of the room.

Beside the kitchen is a walk-in cloakroom and there are also plans for decking around the outside of the house. He also has planning permission to build a separate garage to the side of the new home and a septic tank.

Similar homes in Donegal are on sale for as much as €495,000.

Sinn Féin TDs are paid €98,113 a year but say they only take a little above the average industrial wage which is €40,000 and use the rest for political purposes.

The planning permission for Mr Doherty’s second home was submitted in July 2017 and work on the site began last year.

The first floor of the building is almost constructed and locals have taken to describing the TD’s new home as “teach mór mór” or the big, big house.

In the planning file, it is noted Mr Doherty lives in a house which is “no longer suitable for the family needs”.

The planning file said the Sinn Féin TD has a “genuine rural housing need” and there were no concerns about the impact of the development on the local habitat even though it is situated close to a special area of conservation in the county.

The house is being built on land owned by Mr Doherty’s mother who also has a home on the same site.

A spokesperson for Mr Doherty said he purchased a site next to his parents’ home 20 years ago and it had outlined planning permission for a house and this was constructed shortly afterwards.

“Deputy Doherty and his wife Róisín have since had four boys and are now in the process of building a home for their family. Construction commenced last year,” the spokesperson added.

“The property is registered with the land registry under his and Róisín’s names,” he added.

He said Mr Doherty sought advice on his declaration of assets for the Dáil register from the Standard in Public Office Commission and was informed by the clerk of the Members’ Interest Committee.

He said he was told he does not need to declare a property while it is under construction and which he intends to live in permanently with his family. The spokesperson said Mr Doherty intends to sell his first family home and use the proceeds to pay off the mortgage associated with it.