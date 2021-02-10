Payment to health staff should be extended to gardaí and other frontline workers in recognition of their work during pandemic, says Fianna Fáil TD

A planned Special Recognition Payment for frontline healthcare workers must be extended to social care professionals, gardaí and Defence Forces personnel, the Government has been told by one of its own TDs.

Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry made the demand after the Taoiseach told the Dáil that the Cabinet “will respond to and recognise the extraordinary efforts that frontline healthcare workers have made”.

Mr Martin said: “The Government will do that. The precise timeframe has to be considered. We are not out of this pandemic yet.”

His comments came after Independent TD Joan Collins described as “astounding and shameful” the fact that the HSE has not given a childcare allowance to healthcare workers.

In England and Scotland, a once-off payment of £500 has been paid to healthcare workers and in France there has been a payment of €1,500, she pointed out.

A key question was post-Covid leave, respite and a chance to recover from fatigue and burnout, she added, calling for the Taoiseach to commit to this measure too and to start planning it now.

Fianna Fáil TD Mr MacSharry welcomed the pledge of a special recognition payment to all frontline health staff but said others had also made an extraordinary contribution throughout the pandemic.

He suggested an amount up to €1,000 be made available to “all those who have served us so well at the sharp end of the Covid crisis”.

Part-time workers should also be provided with recognition on a pro-rata basis, he added.

“It is simply essential that we express our appreciation in a tangible way. The total cost would be between €70m-€120m, which is significant, but which in no way reflects the level of indebtedness of all citizens to the extraordinary contribution of those who operate face-to-face with Covid so that others may live and be safe. It is simply the right thing to do.”

Other jurisdictions had shown us that such payments can be made, quite apart from existing pay agreements, he said.

“Clearly legislation will be required to provide for such payments. Meanwhile we have seen in recent weeks in a proposed mouth-watering pay increase for one individual in a State role without any adherence to pay agreements or international benchmarking, so our front-line caregivers and lifesavers can and should be acknowledged in this way.

“Private sector employers in health, social care, and essential retail should also demonstrate their gratitude to staff in a similar way,” he said.

