Payment dates for the €1.2 billion suite of Budget lump-sum supports to people are announced today.

The autumn double lump sum payment will kick in from next Monday, benefitting 1.4 million people on welfare.

Pensioners will be paid a €400 fuel allowance to meet the cost of living. Wider fuel allowance eligibility was also announced in the Budget. It kicks in for the week beginning November 14.

A double Child Benefit payment will be paid the week beginning November 1. It will go to 639,000 families, relating to 1.2 million children.

The Fuel Allowance lump sum will benefit 371,000 households – set to rise to over 450,000 next year after the largest-ever expansion of the scheme was agreed because of the current crisis.

Also from November 14th, a €200 lump sum payment will be made to 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.

There will be a €500 cost of living payment made to those in receipt of the Working Family Payment.

A €500 disability support grant will also be paid that week – a measure that the disability sector strongly welcomed.

And a €500 payment will also be made to over 130,000 carers in receipt of the Carers Support Grant.

Finally a 100pc Christmas Bonus will also be paid in the lead-up to Christmas.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, will today formally set out the payment dates.

In total, eight different lump sums will be made between now and Christmas with a focus on pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families.

The Social Protection Budget was the largest in the history of the State and involved a series of lump sum payments and rate increases to help people deal with the cost of living.

The lump sum payments are designed to protect people during the winter months and in light of the acute cost of living pressures families’ face.

There is also a major expansion of Fuel Allowance, which will see up to 81,000 new households supported with their fuel cost for the first time.

Meanwhile across-the-board welfare increases of €12 per week. These measures will take effect in January 2023.

Payment dates for each of the Lump Sum Supports are outlined below:

Autumn Double Payment

Week commencing 17 October 2022

Benefits 1.4 million people

Double Child Benefit payment

1st November 2022

639,000 families in respect of 1.2 million children

Fuel Allowance Lump Sum of €400

Week commencing 14 November 2022

371,000 people

€200 payment to people in receipt of Living Alone Allowance

Week commencing 14 November 2022

234,000 people

€500 Cost of Living Payment to those in receipt of Working Family Payment

Week commencing 14 November 2022

44,000 people

€500 disability support payment to people receiving Disability Allowance, Blind Pension and Invalidity Pension

Week commencing 14 November 2022

216,000 people

Once-off payment of €500 to those in receipt of the Carer's Support Grant

Week commencing 21 November 2022

132,000 people to benefit