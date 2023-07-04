Pay child benefit until age 19, Fianna Fáil TD says

A Fianna Fáil TD has called for child benefit to be extended up until the age of 19 for children in full time education.

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party will meet on Wednesday to discuss the party’s priorities for the Budget after politicians in the party railed against proposals from Fine Gael to cut tax by €1,000.

Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe said a hike in the benefit would help households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

"An increase in the age would ensure that many households across the country will benefit from additional support to help with the increased cost of living and for many working families this is the only social welfare payment they receive from the State which they rely on to help pay for essentials,” he said.

Last year, parents received a one-off double payment of child benefit.

Fianna Fáil will prioritise a “progressive and fair” Budget, said Mr McAuliffe, which will be focused on households at “all” incomes but especially “low and middle earners”.

“Given that most teenagers don’t finish the Leaving Cert until at least 18 years of age, if not 19, it’s important that their families continue to receive the payment while their teenagers are still studying,” he said.

“The household benefits package has not been increased in 10 years despite the continued rising cost of energy and I believe that the Government needs to do more to shoulder the costs of these hikes.”