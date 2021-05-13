Pay bumps on the way for public sector who showed ‘world class response’ to the Covid emergency

THE Government will seek to negotiate a new public sector pay deal before the end of next year, the Minister for Public Expenditure has declared.

The expected increases in salary for public servants would be on top of the full unwinding of FEMPI cuts from the days of the financial crisis, and two payments under the transitional deal known as Building Momentum.

This will see up to 200,000 public servants get a 1pc pay increase this October, followed by a similar increase next October, plus €150m towards tidy-up measures deriving from the Haddington Road Agreement.

Minister Michael McGrath said there had been a “world class response” from the public service to the Covid emergency, and talks would get underway with the unions towards the end of next year to aim for a further deal in a climate of normal industrial relations.

The roadmap for public servants however contrasts with the private sector where the immediate future is much more uncertain in many cases.

Asked by Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell about the continuation of the supports such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), which are technically due to expire at the end of next month.

Mr McGrath said the Government would outline the path forward in the next two or three weeks.

“We are working through the detail now and looking at different scenarios, and we expect to come to a conclusion in the next two to three weeks,” he told the Dáil select committee on Finance and Public Expenditure. “We will then lay out what the plan is for the support beyond the end of June.

“There will be no cliff edge. There will be no abrupt end. We are deeply conscious of the importance of those supports for people who remain unemployed because of the pandemic. For many their job will not have come back by the end of June. And I say publicly that we will have to take account of that fact. Not every sector will have had an opportunity to fully reopen.”

He said the Government was “very conscious of just how vital that form of income is for people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own.”

But equally, on the issue of the business supports, decisions would have to be made around the EWSS, the local authority rates waiver, and the Corporate Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS).

The latter would “work itself out, depending on whether businesses are allowed to open or not,” he said, but the key area was the wage subsidy scheme,currently supporting the jobs of over 300,000 people, or half as many people more than the public service.

“It does come at a cost of close to €400 million a month, and we need to be very careful in the changes that we make, because we don't want to just result in people moving from the EWSS scheme onto the PUP,” he said.

“We think that the retention of the connection between the employer and the employee is absolutely vital, and I think it has been a lifesaver. That scheme, is going to have a role to play into the future.

“But any changes that we will need to make we will lay out in the next two to three weeks.”

Mr McGrath stressed that in overall terms the supports were temporary in nature. “We cannot continue indefinitely with emergency level expenditure.”

There would have to be a full unwind of corporate-related spending by the end of next year, he said.

All public servants paid up to €70,000 annually have had full restoration of the FEMPI cuts (under the Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest measure).

There will also be full restoration for those pubic servants earning between €70,000 and €150,000 annually by July this year, he added, and the last of the “Fempi tail” thereafter will be dealt with by summer 2022.