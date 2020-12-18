| 9.5°C Dublin

Paul Williams: Twitter row shows Sinn Féin can be very forgiving when it suits their own agenda

Paul Williams

Brian Stanley debacle is just latest example of inappropriate social media posts that push at boundaries of acceptability in bid to wear down public opinion

Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly Brian Stanley. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

MARY LOU McDONALD and Sinn Féin’s army of backroom strategists have adopted a pragmatic approach in how to deal with the tweeting follies of Brain Stanley and other party comrades.

Depending on the consequences for the organisation’s political objectives the malfeasor either begs for forgiveness, is forgiven or is publicly punished – and then forgiven anyway.

Senior party members put up a robust defence this week of Stanley’s tweet comparing a 1920 ambush in the War of Independence to the slaughter of 18 British soldiers at Narrow Water in 1979.

