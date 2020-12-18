Paul Williams: Twitter row shows Sinn Féin can be very forgiving when it suits their own agenda

MARY LOU McDONALD and Sinn Féin’s army of backroom strategists have adopted a pragmatic approach in how to deal with the tweeting follies of Brain Stanley and other party comrades.

Depending on the consequences for the organisation’s political objectives the malfeasor either begs for forgiveness, is forgiven or is publicly punished – and then forgiven anyway.

Senior party members put up a robust defence this week of Stanley’s tweet comparing a 1920 ambush in the War of Independence to the slaughter of 18 British soldiers at Narrow Water in 1979.

They used the soft language of reproach, describing the tweet as inappropriate and agreed with its deletion – but this was purely intended to hang on to the chair of the influential Public Accounts Committee.

Those who have closely monitored Sinn Féin for many years will know that the recent flurry of controversies surrounding party tweeters has been factored into the organisation’s long-war philosophy.

It involves strategically pushing at the boundaries of acceptability at every opportunity in a bid to wear down public opinion – a cynical Trumpite tactic which seems to be working in their favour.

Behind closed doors of the secretive party it is unlikely many were upset by Stanley’s attempt to equate the War of Independence with the systemic butchery of the Provos during the three decades of the Troubles.

Why would they? It’s what they believe.

But let’s go back to the tweeting offences, of which there have been so many from the fingers of leading members of Sinn Féin and IRA apologists, and which have either been forgiven or shunted out of view.

A case in point is that of former West Tyrone MP, Barry McElduff, who was forced to resign his seat after posting a video of himself balancing a load of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre in which the IRA lined up 11 Protestant workmen and shot 10 of them dead. The only survivor was shot 18 times.

It was easy for the party to throw McElduff to the wolves with his resignation from the party because it knew it would easily regain his parliamentary seat in a by-election. Since then McElduff has been elected as a Sinn Féin councillor for Fermanagh and Omagh Council.

After her election, TD for Kildare North Réada Cronin apologised for what she described as “glib, off-the-cuff tweets” she had sent.

The prolific tweeter posted messages that used offensive language, questioned the fluoridation of the public water supply and linked Israel to Nazism.

Sinn Féin distanced themselves from the remarks and then moved on.

But the greatest example of strategic forgiveness prevailing so as to embrace a hated foe was the decision to court and then recruit former Fianna Fáil TD Chris Andrews who is now a serving Sinn Féin Dáil deputy for Dublin Bay South.

In 2012, a year after losing the Fianna Fáil seat in Dublin South East, Andrews set up a phantom Twitter account with the identity @brianformerff, which he then used to excoriate fellow Fianna Fáilers, his then leader Micheál Martin ... and Sinn Féin.

In one such tweet Andrews described the party leader Gerry Adams as being “tainted” by his terrorist past and possessing too much IRA baggage to lead a Government.

He also referred to the number of people killed by “Sinn Fein Reps” over the years and scoffed at Adams’ claims that he was never in the IRA.

The disgruntled soldier of destiny, whose family is steeped in Fianna Fail’s DNA, waged his anonymous attacks in more than 300 tweets posted between March and June of 2012.

On May 21, 2012 he questioned the suitability of either Adams or Micheál Martin for government. His tweets included:

• “Micheal Martin and Gerry Adams have both got the same problem. They are both tainted by their past!!!”

• “ SF in next Government would be as bad as FF being in next Gov.”

• “Gerry Adams and Micheal Martin have a lot in common. They both have baggage the public wont forget or forgive.”

The Stanley twitter debacle has elevated to the level of supreme irony another post from the anonymous future Shinner when he stressed the difference between the Old IRA and the Provos.

“No maybe about it! F--k the old IRA this is about today. Killing/terrorising innocent people is okay with you!!” he wrote.

In other tweets, including one addressed to his current leader, Mary Lou McDonald, he lashed out at Sinn Fein/IRA’s moral duplicity:

• “Jean Mc Conville? and workers in the way of their bank raids!”

• “Hard to take SF/Adams lecturing Bertie on being corrupt after all they have done!! Keep out of it. #mahon”

He told one person that he agreed with a lot of his views “but given what SF has done to innocent people its a bit much listening to you pontificate”.

In August 2012 Andrews resigned from Fianna Fáil after an elaborate investigation unmasked him as the phantom tweeter – and became well known to Sinn Féin.

But a year later Andrews did the unthinkable on both sides: he applied to join the party and was welcomed with open arms.

For Sinn Féin the golden opportunity to get one over on Fianna Fáil superseded everything else and so the normal rules no longer applied.

His blistering, and highly embarrassing tweets, have long since been forgiven; swatted away into the outer Twitter-sphere, where they will be joined by many more deliberate/unintentional provocative fulminations as the long war for legitimacy continues.

At the time of his public unmasking Andrews told the Sunday Independent: "I take full responsibility for it. It was the wrong thing to do. I regret doing it. For someone who is generally outspoken and not afraid to speak out, I regret that I did not say things publicly six months ago.”

It had the ring of a Sinn Fein apology: case closed, move on.