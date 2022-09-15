Paul Murphy says it’s ‘bizarre’ to compare himself being attacked at recent protest to Joan Burton water charges controversy

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said it’s “bizarre” to compare himself being attacked by right-wing protestors to how Joan Burton was treated at a water charge march in 2014.

Mr Murphy said he was assaulted leaving Leinster House yesterday as he was exiting the building to join a protest against defective apartments, however, he was swarmed by a group of people shouting abuse at him.

The TD was arrested in 2015 along with six other men for falsely imprisoning the then Tánaiste Joan Burton at a water charges protest in Jobstown.

The charges were later dropped against him following a high-profile case in Dublin’s Central Criminal Courts.

People have been comparing the two incidents online, but Mr Murphy said this is a “bizarre” thing to do, as one was a “community protest” and the protest where he was attacked yesterday is fuelled by dangerous members of the far-right.

"I think it is utterly bizarre that you are attempting to suggest that there is an equivalence between a community protest against water charges eight years ago and the far right who are physically attacking me,” he said on Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show today.

“I have always opposed any abuse, I have never participated in any of that.

“The jury found that I engaged in peaceful, civil disobedience sitting down on a road that that is the same as far right abuse.

"It’s not about what happened to me, I’m absolutely grand but there are people being attacked by these people.”

The People Before Profit TD said didn’t think anyone would draw an equivalence between the two protests.

“No I didn’t think anyone would go there at all, I assume most people don't draw an equivalence between a community protest,” he said.

"There’s no allegation of assault against me, and me being arrested for false imprisonment for a sit down protest which I was subsequently cleared after a jury trial, I don't think people would draw that.

"People understand the danger that the far right represents.

“I think most people can differentiate between a community protest and the right people have to protest, which there was a trial and everyone was cleared of criminal charges, and then the far right.”