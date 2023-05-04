Paul Murphy offers to answer questions in the Dáil on Jobstown if Niall Collins does the same on planning

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has offered a Dáil questions and answers session about his involvement in a protest in Jobstown in 2014 in exchange for a questions and answers session with junior minister Niall Collins.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday told the Dáil Mr Murphy should be quizzed on his involvement in the protest after Mr Murphy asked him for a questions and answers session after Mr Collins “unsatisfactory” Dáil statement last week.

It was the second statement by Mr Collins in the space of a few weeks over issues related to planning.

The Taoiseach fired back at Mr Murphy’s suggestion on Wednesday and asked why doesn’t he come into the Dáil to answer questions about his involvement in a Jobstown protest in 2014.

“If TDs are going to come in here and account for their actions that are not related to their ministerial functions, why is it deputy, you didn’t come in here? You detained two women against their will in Dublin South seven years ago,” he said.

Mr Murphy was found not guilty of falsely imprisoning former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser for three hours during a water charges protest in Jobstown in 2014.

In a letter to the Ceann Comhairle and the Dáil’s Business Committee, Mr Murphy said he has not refused to answer questions over his involvement in the protest and he is not aware of any such request for him made previously to answer questions on the issue.

“If me agreeing to a question and answer session will result in the government agreeing to a question and answer session with Minister Niall Collins, I am happy to do so,” he wrote.

He said he looks forward to outlining “evidence of conspiracy” within the Gardaí by taking part in “perjury” against him and the men accused alongside him.

He said he also looks forward to quizzing Mr Collins on his “unethical behaviour” over his wife expressing interest in buying land which the council put up for sale.