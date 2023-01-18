Paul Murphy: 'I suspect there are other TDs who've had posters erected as donation and not declared’

Paschal Donohoe’s ‘Postergate’ issue is probably not the only example among politicians in the Dáil, it was claimed last night.

Paul Murphy TD of People Before Profit told the Dáil after the Minister’s personal statement: “I know of one case where a PBP councillor was asked by a developer to vote for a rezoning of land.

“He was told – ‘If you vote for this, I’ll get all your election posters up for you in the locals’ (local elections).”

Mr Murphy added: “Of course our councillor ran him, and wouldn’t have anything to do with it.”

He added: “I suspect there are other TDs in this House who have had posters erected as a donation and have not declared it.”

Anybody who had been following the story “can guess what happened,” Mr Murphy said.

Speaking under parliamentary privilege, he alleged: “This is an I-scratch-your-back. You-scratch-my-back situation.

“A friend, a private developer, helps you out with postering. He gets the chair of the North East Inner City taskforce, and is appointed to the board of the LDA (Land Development Agency). He continues to get large State contracts.

“It’s a tight Golden Circle of establishment politics and big business looking out for each other.”

Minister Donohoe had been “caught out in this,” he said. “A newspaper begins to ask questions. You say you have reviewed the records and there are no problems. Then they publish. And you concoct a story after the fact with entirely implausible elements to try to limit the number of rule breaches.”

Mr Murphy said it had been said in the House that Paschal Donohoe “is somebody we can trust.”

He commented: “Well, Ceann Comhairle, I have to say I don’t know that.

“I don’t trust Paschal Donohoe. I don’t trust the fact that the Government blocked a real question-and-answer session.

“I don’t believe the story you are spinning for us here.”

He added: “I want to ask the Minister if he accepts that the figures he presents are incredibly fortunate for him in relation to the rules.

“He values the van donation as €140 - an amount that is below the €200 requirement for corporate donors to be registered and reported.

“He values the work of the men putting the posters up as €917 - and says this was from an individual - so it doesn’t trigger the need for a corporate donor to be registered and reported.

“He says both of these donations together, amounting to €1,057 ,are donations to his Fine Gael branch rather than his personal election campaign.

“If it was to his campaign, that would be an illegal donation because it is above the €1,000 limit. As it is to the party, and less than €1,500, it doesn’t even have to be declared. What a series of happy coincidences… that all favour Minister Donohoe.”

He asked Mr Donohoe if he would resign as Minister if SIPO founds that he breached the rules. Mr Donohoe did not address the question.