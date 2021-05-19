Paul Murphy calls for end to protest ban under Covid restrictions

Unfair Covid restrictions mean 60 people can legally sit on a bus with shopping bags – but if 60 people gather for a protest it is deemed illegal, Paul Murphy has told the Dáil.

Deputy Murphy challenged the Government move to extend special Covid-19 special powers into November.

But the Taoiseach hit back and accused Mr Murphy of frequently being “anti-An Garda Síochána.” Mr Martin also said Mr Murphy had many times advocated “zero Covid” – and that was not consistent with his stance on special anti-virus laws.

The People Before Profit TD had said that citizens’ right to protest had been effectively banned for over a year. He said a recent planned taxi drivers’ demonstration at Leinster House had led to participants facing threats of jail, and Debenhams strikers and pro-Palestinian demonstrators also faced protest bans.

The Dublin South West TD questioned the renewal of Covid-19 exceptional powers into November, with an option to further extend until next February. “Will you scrap this draconian imposition and ban on the right to protest?” Mr Murphy asked.

The Taoiseach replied by accusing the TD of often taking a stance against An Garda Síochána. “I don’t know what it is about you,” Mr Martin said, arguing that the national police force is rooted in the community.

Mr Martin said that Deputy Murphy and his colleagues had advocated “a zero-Covid policy” with the shutdown of commercial business and pubs and restaurants. Now Mr Murphy was seeking the right to organise the gathering of large groups.

“That doesn’t tally. The gardaí has been put in an unenviable position in enforcing these public health restrictions,” the Taoiseach said.