Past 10 days saw job deal fall apart

Friday, March 25

Dr Tony Holohan is announced as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at Trinity College. No details of a secondment are mentioned.

Tuesday, April 5

The Irish Independent reveals Dr Holohan will retain his €187,000 salary as a direct employee of the Department of Health while in Trinity. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who believed Dr Holohan was resigning from his post to take up the professorship in July, learns of the arrangement for the first time.

Wednesday, April 6

Secretary General Robert Watt appears before the Oireachtas health committee. He declines to say if he signed off on the deal. He confirms the secondment will be of indefinite duration.

Thursday, April 7

Dr Holohan appears before the health committee to give a Covid-19 update. He says he will be relinquishing the role of chief medical officer.

On further questioning, he confirms he will not be resigning, but another person will be appointed as chief medical officer in his place and he will not be returning.

He said his fingerprints are all over the design of the new post, which would involve collaborative research on the pandemic and other public health issues between universities, the health service and other bodies.

Friday, April 8

The Taoiseach announces he wants the process paused until he gets a report.

Saturday, April 9

Dr Holohan says he will not be taking up the Trinity job and will retire in July.

Wednesday, April 13

It emerges an external expert will be appointed to carry out a review into the process.

Thursday, April 14

The Irish Independent reports on Robert Watt’s letter of intent committing €2m a year to Trinity to support Dr Holohan’s package as well as research.