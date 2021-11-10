Passport Service to hire 450 extra staff as number of urgent representations TDs can make is raised to 15 per week

THE Passport Service is to hire nearly 450 extra staff ahead of an anticipated surge in demand with up to 1.7 million passport applications next year, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

There was criticism of delays in processing passport applications at the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meetings on Wednesday. Anger was expressed by several TDs at the Fianna Fáil meeting with Minister of State Niall Collins, TDs Cormac Devlin and Dara Calleary, and Senators Malcolm Byrne and Timmy Dooley all highlighting the problem.

They appealed to Taoiseach Micheál Martin to intervene with Mr Coveney and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Coveney told the private Fine Gael meeting that the limit on the number of urgent representations to the Passport Service by TDs and senators would be increased from five a week to 15 a week. This follows criticism of the limit by his predecessor Charlie Flanagan and his former Cabinet colleague Michael Ring at last week’s party meeting.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that the Passport Service estimates it could have up to 1.7 million applications to deal with next year, effectively doubling the number this year, and a substantial increase on the previous high of 950,000 in 2019.

He said that an extra 457 staff would be taken on, increasing the number working in the service to 920 with extra floor space secured and perspex screens installed to allow staff to get back to the office.

Mr Coveney said there had been a significant hangover from the Covid period when the Passport Service office was closed for several months. He said that at present around 70,000 passports were being issued every month. Mr Coveney said that he was open to increasing the 15 per week limit on representations by Oireachtas members to the emergency line but said that without a limit it would result in TDs effectively setting up a passport service in their office.

Speaking at Wednesday's meeting, Mr Ring called for a passport office in the west of Ireland to deal with the backlog, a call supported by Galway-based Senator Seán Kyne. Mr Flanagan criticised the fact his comments had leaked from last week's meeting.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe was heavily critical of delays in processing applications and said that increasing the limit to 15 would not make a difference. The former minister said he believed the Passport Service was “holding people to ransom".

Senator Garret Ahearn questioned the need for the 15 per week limit and stressed the importance of sorting passport applications to win votes. The Tipperary-based senator suggested there should be a limit to the number of representations that Opposition members are allowed to make and prioritisation given to Government TDs and senators.

Several TDs and senators praised the Passport Service and Mr Coveney's office for its handling of applications, including Alan Farrell, Emer Higgins, Barry Ward, and Maria Byrne.