Passport office in the west of the country being considered to cut delays, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says

A passport office in the west of the country may be opened to speed up applications, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

There are currently around 200,000 people waiting more than the promised time for their passports as holiday season nears, and the Government is urging people to apply for the document online rather than in paper form, as it is faster.

The backlog does not include people whose applications have been rejected for incorrect documentation, which is understood to be affecting 40pc of total applications.

Mr Varadkar said that staff numbers working at the Passport Service will increase and that most of the issues with long delays are due to “paper” applications.

“There has been a big increase in staff working in the passport office, that’s going to increase further. We’re looking at the possibility of an additional passport office in the west of the country that would help people out as well,” he told reporters in Cork,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Where we are running into difficulties is around the paper applications I would encourage people to apply online.

“The Government acknowledges that we are facing a lot of delays when it comes to providing passports for people. A huge amount of work is being done to improve the situation.

“[The Government is] very strongly encouraging people to apply online if they can because online renewals in particular are being done very quickly they’re being done in less than a week in the vast majority of cases.”

He encouraged people to “check your passport now” and to not wait until the “last minute” to find out that it may be out of date.

“You need to have a passport that has six months left on it to get into some countries so check that now,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said that he has checked his own passport to make sure it’s in date, just in case he doesn’t miss a “big meeting somewhere”.

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan told RTÉ radio today that he would be in favour of an Irish passport office being opened in Belfast.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said today 21,000 passports have been issued in recent days, as the passport office continues to deal with “unprecedented demand”.

In a message posted on Twitter this evening, Mr Coveney said 7,000 passports were printed and issued across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, adding that staff are working “flat out”.

“Update from passport office. Across Tue, Wed & Thurs this week we printed & issued 21,000 passports, an avg of 7,000 per day responding to unprecedented demand,” he wrote.

“Staff working flat out to deliver for the public.

“Quickest way to get a passport is online: http://dfa.ie/passportonline.”

Earlier this week, Junior Foreign Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne urged members of the public to apply for passports online only.

No-one should fill in a paper application from now on, he said.

He added: “There is no application that has to go in by paper. A lot of my constituents are saying that the impression they got from websites was that first-time applications somehow had to be dealt with by paper.

“That's not true. Every single application can be done online, including a child's application for a first-time passport. I strongly urge people to do that.”

It comes as the Government has changed the named of the postal service ‘Passport Express’ to ‘Post Passport’ because of how long the service was taking.

Children’s first-time passports are taking around 40 days because they come with the need to verify parent consent, guardianship and other factors. Applying for a child’s first-time passport through Passport Express will worsen the delay.

Over half a million Irish citizenship documents have been issued in 2022 - whereas in 2019, pre-pandemic, 420,000 were issued.