The requirement for air passengers to enter the country with a negative test is set to be removed following Cabinet sign off this morning.

It is understood that the requirement for a negative antigen or PCR test is set to be lifted, as it was a measure put in to slow down the importation of Omicron cases.

However, Government sources indicated that this is no longer necessary as Omicron is now responsible for over 95pc of all cases.

Passengers travelling into the country by sea or air will need to show their EU Digital Covid Certs, showing that they are recovered, fully vaccinated or have tested negative on a PCR test, as per previous rules.

The rule change is being brought to Cabinet ministers this morning following the advice of the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

It is believed that depending on the agreement of Cabinet, the rule change could take effect as soon as tomorrow, but the exact timeline will be agreed by ministers.

It is also understood that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring to Cabinet a proposal to spend €90m anti-viral drugs.

Independent.ie understands that approximately 150,000 treatment doses of the anti-viral drugs will be delivered from Pfizer, GSK and Merck in the next four to six weeks.