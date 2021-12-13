Paschal Donohoe: ‘We’ll ask people to re-elect Grand Coalition’

Paschal Donohoe is confident, in fact very confident, about the progress the Government has made in tackling the once-in-a-generation global pandemic and what the future holds for the country and his own political career.

The Finance Minister is so confident in the abilities of the country’s first ever ‘Grand Coalition’ plus the Green Party, he believes all three parties should go into the next general election making the case for a second term in office.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Irish Independent, Mr Donohoe said there’s “absolutely every prospect of this government going into the next election and being able to put the case to the Irish people that this historic government have done our best, that we’ve guided our country through a difficult point and we will be able to ask the people to re-elect us.”

The minister’s comments were made just before a series of devastating public opinion polls showed support for Fine Gael continues to drop while the surge in popularity for Sinn Féin continues to grow. One poll over the weekend showed Fianna Fáil moving ahead of its coalition partner.

However, across all opinion polls, when the support for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party is added together, their combined support is still far ahead of Sinn Féin.

The formation of the first ‘Grand Coalition’ government of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil was a landmark moment in Irish politics and has even more resonance as the country faces into a year of centenary commemorations of the Civil War which created the divide between the two big political forces.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar initially wanted Fine Gael to go into opposition after the 2020 General Election but he eventually struck a deal with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Another re-election to office could see Fine Gael remaining in power for almost 18 years.

Mr Donohoe does not buy into the narrative that Mary Lou McDonald’s party is destined for power in four years or that those in the serving government are counting down the days until they are ousted from office.

He said that while it is almost “inappropriate” to discuss elections during the current health crisis gripping the country, he believes the sitting government will make a “compelling case” for re-election.

“I would expect, come the next election, each party will go in as a separate party and make the case for their separate efforts but I believe this government, despite the challenges and pressures that we’re facing, is working cohesively and is showing the political centre can work,” Mr Donohoe said.

He said he will tell voters that Ireland can see prosperity and employment growth if the economic model is based on the concept of being pro-enterprise, having an open economy, supporting entrepreneurs and the country being a good place for international investment to be locate.

The minister said Sinn Féin will pose a “direct threat” to achieving this economic success should it be elected to power.

“This government, I believe, has a lot more to do and want to do more, particularly in housing and climate change, but is capable of making the case for the centre working,” he said.

Now a veteran of three coalition governments, Mr Donohoe said the serving administration works because there is an “atmosphere of trust” coupled with an “atmosphere of getting things done”.

His own personal relationship with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has been solidified over many years and it is one of the key bonds holding the coalition together.

“I have an excellent working relationship with Minister Michael McGrath who, along with me, is responsible for all the issues in relation to our finances, our spending and our taxation and I believe the way we’re making that relationship work shows what this government is capable of achieving,” he said.

He also praised the Taoiseach and Mr Ryan for doing “really great jobs in difficult circumstances”.

Asked if he would like to see the two leaders remain at the helms of their respective parties throughout the lifetime of the coalition, he said that was a matter for their party members.

But he added: “I want our party to be led by Leo going into the next election and he will be.”

The Dublin Central TD also sought to put to bed speculation about his own possible departure from Irish politics.

Mr Donohoe’s appointment as president of the Eurogroup, along with some significant departures from his own ministerial team, has set tongues wagging in political circles, and especially his own party, about his future ambitions.

But the minister insists he is not destined for a big EU move, saying he is “more Ballybough than Brussels”, in reference to an area in his constituency.

“I believe, come that next election, there is an argument for re-election that I, Fine Gael and the Government can win and I want to do it,” he said.

Our interview took place the day before Mr Donohoe and Mr McGrath announced the extension of Covid-19 supports for businesses and workers into the new year due to the reintroduction of restrictions which mostly impact on the hospitality and live events sectors.

Much is still unknown about the Omicron variant and Mr Donohoe cannot rule out the imposition of further restrictions in the lead-up to Christmas.

However, he insisted the Government cannot continue supports such as the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) forever, or even on a seasonal basis, if the country is facing into another wave of the virus this time next year.

“I don’t see the wage subsidy schemes as being something we have the ability to run on a seasonal basis because they are so big and they’re so complex and doing something like that can’t be done just over a period of a few weeks,” he said.

However, he said state grants for businesses that are particularly vulnerable to the spread of the virus may be needed to address future surges of Covid.

“If we get this disease to a place where its highest level of risk is at a seasonal level, then it may well be the case that there are forms of seasonal supports that we do need to make available,” he said.