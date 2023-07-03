Paschal Donohoe to see return of powers for overseeing political ethics watchdog

Paschal Donohoe said it was great to see Taylor Swift performing in Ireland (Damien Storan/PA)

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe will see responsibility for overseeing the political standards watchdog returned to his office after he was investigated over his failure to properly declare election support.

The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) recently decided to take no action against Mr Donohoe after the Fine Gael minister admitted he wrongly failed to declare businessman Michael Stone paid to have his election posters erected during two general election campaigns.

A memo will go to Cabinet on Tuesday detailing the transfer of power for overseeing Sipo back to Mr Donohoe from Finance Minister Michael McGrath who took charge of the portfolio while his colleague was under investigation.

Mr Donohoe initially dismissed queries on a complaint made to Sipo about how his links with Mr Stone, who was also chair of the Government’s powerful Land Development Agency and the North East Inner City taskforce. Mr Stone resigned both positions in the wake of the controversy surrounding his financial support for Mr Donohoe.

In January, when the minister made his first submission to Sipo correcting his 2016 General Election declaration, he announced he would recuse himself from any departmental duties related to Sipo while the watchdog investigated him. Mr McGrath then took charge of the responsibilities.

The Sipo investigation concluded in May with the watchdog deciding to take no action against Mr Donohoe.

At the time, Mr Donohoe’s spokespersons said: "The Sipo Commission wrote to Minister Donohoe earlier this week to notify him that the matter in respect of a complaint made against him is now closed and that no further action will be taken.

"It outlined that the amendment made to Minister Donohoe’s election returns by him is consistent with the Commission’s approach to compliance and that the matter was 'not of sufficient gravity' to warrant investigation,” she added.

Mr Donohoe had failed to declare in two successive election returns that Mr Stone had paid thousands of euro towards displaying his campaign posters in his Dublin Central constituency in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Mr Donohoe was forced to apologise over the controversy in January and give two Dáil statements, whilst also amending his election returns.