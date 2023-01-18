PUBLIC Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe is to make a Dáil statement on his election posters controversy - but there is confusion over whether he will take questions from the Opposition.

Mr Donohoe is due to address the Dáil at 5pm on Wednesday evening but Sinn Féin chief whip Padraig MacLochlainn said his party had received no clarity on whether Mr Donohoe will take questions.

The Minister’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to queries.

The matter is likely to be raised when the Dáil resumes at midday on Wednesday following a month long recess.

The Fine Gael minister is under pressure for failing to declare a donation from his friend Michael Stone, the founder and chief executive of the engineering firm Designer Group, who paid people to put up posters in Mr Donohoe’s Dublin Central during the 2016 general election.

The Irish Independent also reported on Wednesday that Mr Donohoe attended Mr Stone’s wedding in the five-star Powerscourt Hotel last November.

Their relationship has come under scrutiny after the Sunday Independent revealed that Sipo was examining a complaint that Mr Donohoe failed to declare Mr Stone’s effective donation in paying for posters to be erected in Dublin Central seven years ago.

Mr Donohoe conceded on Tuesday that it was “possible” the postering he originally claimed had been carried out by six people working in three pairs across four nights in February 2016 had actually happened in the daytime.

Mr Donohoe’s office also claimed that a review had found that around 150 posters were hung by the men – an explanation that Sinn Féin dismissed as not credible.

The minister contends that the poster placements paid for by Mr Stone amounted to around €1,100 and were a donation to Fine Gael in Dublin Central and not to him personally, therefore it was within legally allowable campaign donation limits.

Mr Donohoe, who had initially refused to address the issue despite several inquiries from the Sunday Independent late last year, is now facing the possibility of a full inquiry by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

It is examining a complaint from journalist Liam Deegan which alleges the effective value of the work was around €10,000.

The minister has apologised, amended his Sipo election statement from 2016 and recused himself from considering reforms to the State’s ethics watchdog.