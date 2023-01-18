Paschal Donohoe to make Dáil statement as Taoiseach defends him as a ‘man of integrity’

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe will make a Dáil statement on his election posters controversy - but there is confusion over whether he will take questions from the Opposition.

Mr Donohoe is due to address the Dáil at 5pm on Wednesday evening but Sinn Féin chief whip Padraig MacLochlainn said his party had received no clarity on whether Mr Donohoe will take questions.

The minister’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to queries.

The matter is likely to be raised when the Dáil resumes at midday on Wednesday following a month long recess.

The Fine Gael minister is under pressure for failing to declare a donation from his friend Michael Stone, the founder and chief executive of the engineering firm Designer Group, who paid people for posters to be put up in Mr Donohoe’s Dublin Central during the 2016 general election.

The Irish Independent also reported on Wednesday that Mr Donohoe attended Mr Stone’s wedding in the five-star Powerscourt Hotel last November.

Their relationship has come under scrutiny after the Sunday Independent revealed that Sipo was examining a complaint that Mr Donohoe failed to declare Mr Stone’s effective donation in paying for posters to be erected in Dublin Central seven years ago.

Mr Donohoe conceded on Tuesday that it was “possible” the postering he originally claimed had been carried out by six people working in three pairs across four nights in February 2016 had actually happened in the daytime.

Mr Donohoe’s office also claimed that a review had found that around 150 posters were hung by the men – an explanation that Sinn Féin dismissed as not credible.

The minister contends that the poster placements paid for by Mr Stone amounted to around €1,100 and were a donation to Fine Gael in Dublin Central and not to him personally, therefore it was within legally allowable campaign donation limits.

Mr Donohoe, who had initially refused to address the issue despite several inquiries from the Sunday Independent late last year, is now facing the possibility of a full inquiry by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

It is examining a complaint from journalist Liam Deegan which alleges the effective value of the work was around €10,000.

The minister has apologised, amended his Sipo election statement from 2016 and recused himself from considering reforms to the State’s ethics watchdog.

It is understood that Mr Donohoe contacted the Ceann Comhairle on Tuesday night to say he wanted to make a statement in the Dáil, which was agreed under standing order 55 of the Dáil's internal rules. The Minister's office is still waiting for confirmation of the format and exact time for the statement.

Mr Donohoe is “a man of integrity and someone who tells the truth,” the Taoiseach has said of his Public Expenditure Minster to the Dáil.

Mr Donohoe concedes that a mistake was made on his 2016 general election expenses, he said.

“It is now up to the Standards Commission to investigate this complaint,” he said, clarifying that he had only learned about the controversy “in the last few days.”

But Mary Lou McDonald, on the Dáil’s first day back since the summer recess, said Mr Donohoe’s story “lacks any credibility whatsoever.”

Two Fine Gael ministers were mired in scandal, yet had received a round of applause at the parliamentary party meeting, she said.

There had been an effort by Paschal Donohoe to trivialise his transgressions as an “administrative error,” but “you and I know it’s much more serious than that,” Ms McDonald told the Taoiseach.

“Minister Donohoe cannot escape the fact that he broke the rules by receiving this donation,” she said.

The minister had since “concocted” a story that had changed so many times that its credibility “lies in tatters,” the Sinn Féin leader added.

She asked if businessman Michael Stone had assisted with Mr Donohoe’s 2020 election costs.

The Taoiseach said he did not know the details of Mr Stone’s support.

He said Ms McDonald had received a donation from Jonathan Dowdall, which she had indicated was a personal donation in official paperwork.

“You have questions to answer on that too,” he said.

Ms McDonald said there had been a flouting of election donation rules by Mr Donohoe.

“The businessman who provided the donation of postering services, Michael Stone, at that time headedthe Construction Industry Federation, the organisation that represents developers.

Mr Stone was “subsequently appointed by Fine Gael to the Land Development Agency, outside of the normal process.”

She added: “This demonstrates again how your politics works - a cosy club culture that allows vulture funds to run amok, and that sees housing policy written for big developers and corporate landlords.

“Despite his best efforts, Minister Donohoe cannot escape the fact that he broke the rules by receiving this donation. And that is why he failed to correct his election return when the matter was brought to his attention as long ago as 2017,” she said.

“It's why he tried to convince members of the media that was nothing to see here when questioned in November.

It's why it took SIPO writing to the minister last Friday for him to respond.”

The Taoiseach said that if someone “came down from another jurisdiction” to help with a campaign, and was “given a few bob by a third party, or a fourth party,” that should also be declared.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik queried why Damien English was still in the Fine Gael party when he had broken the rules in a planning application. Mr Varadkar agreed “not to my party, not to this Government,” and that was why he had resigned.

There was a separate party disciplinary process which was not relevant to the chamber, he said.

Mr Donohoe is due to explain his version of the election donation events to the Dáil later.