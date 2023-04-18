Paschal Donohoe supports Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid despite concerns about economic impact

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said he supports Ireland and the UK’s bid to host the the Euros 2028 tournament, despite having concerns about the economic impact of hosting the tournament.

Mr Donohoe confirmed he took issue with an economic analysis of the tournament presented to Cabinet by Sport and Tourism Minister, Catherine Martin.

However, the minister said he took the decision to back the bid as he believes his concerns can be addressed if Ireland and the UK are successful in their bid.

“I did have concerns but I am confident that they are concerns that can be dealt with, which is why, overall on balance, I did support the tournament going ahead and Ireland playing a big role in it and, God knows, I'd spend every moment I could making the case for that event to happen here,” he said.

The minister said his main concerns centred on whether the tournament would bring additional capacity to the tourism sector rather than replacing people who are going to visit the country, whether the Euros was hosted here or not.

“The critical assumption that I did question, is whether it is reasonable to assume that everybody who comes to our country looking to attend these games, if we are successful in securing a championship, if they will all be additional visits to Ireland – given how strong our tourism sector has performed in recent years and given the fact that many of our hotel rooms are already fully used and fully booked across the summer period,” Mr Donohoe said.

“The reason why I still want to support the bid going ahead - in addition to the appreciation that I have for what a big deal it would be for our country to host such a great sporting event – I also believe there is time, between now and the event taking place, for everybody who will be involved in this bid to look at how to market it and how we can deal with issues that could develop with accommodation,” he added.

In strongly worded comments included in a cabinet memo on the bid, Mr Donohoe said he is “absolutely not persuaded” by the economic analysis of the benefits of hosting the event as presented by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Martin estimated the entire cost of hosting the soccer tournament would be around €93m, but there would be an overall economic benefit to the State of €189m.

Mr Donohoe said the Green Party deputy leader had not “satisfactorily addressed” concerns his officials had about the financial effects of spending €93m on hosting a tournament at the height of the summer tourism season, when hotel rooms would be mostly full.

The Fine Gael minister said Ms Martin’s assumption that there would be zero revenue loss from hosting the tournament was “overly optimistic”.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said he supported the tournament and understood that Mr Donohoe’s role is to question proposals put forward by other government departments.