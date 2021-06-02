Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has sparked Opposition anger by seeking to avoid pre-legislative scrutiny of major reforms of the property tax system.

Mr Donohoe wrote to the Oireachtas Business Committee seeking to avoid pre-legislative scrutiny of the first significant changes to property tax legislation since it was introduced in 2013.

In his letter to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who chairs the committee that decides Dáil business, the minister said he is seeking a waiver from as he wants the new legislation in place before the summer break.

“The intention would be that the legislation would be in place before the summer recess in order to provide the Revenue with the statutory basis to make necessary preparations, including IT systems development and the processing of returns in respect of approximately 1.9m properties,” Mr Donohoe said.

Business Committee member and Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said it is “entirely inappropriate and wrong” for Mr Donohoe to seek to avoid pre legislative scrutiny of the property tax reforms.

“Under no circumstances can they come out of nowhere with this revised property tax scheme and expect the Opposition to waive pre-legislative scrutiny,” Ms Murphy said.

The Kildare North TD said she envisages “significant issues” with the legislation which should be teased out by the Oireachtas before it is introduced to Dáil.

Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and Independent TDs are understood to oppose providing the Government with a waiver.

Meanwhile, Mr Donohoe revealed people who buy new homes in the coming years will be asked to provide a valuation based on the value of a similar house built in November of this year.

“We will have to give particular help to allow that to happen and the reason why we have to do that is in order for the tax to be fair. For it to be capable of being implemented in an efficient way we do have to have the same point in time at which we try to value all properties,” the minister said.

He said homeowners will be responsible for valuing the price of their own house.

“The value of each home really does depend on where it is located [and] maybe work that has been done on it,” he said. He said house valuation will not take into consideration energy ratings.

“We will do our best to give guidance but we do depend on the cooperation of homeowners to place what they believe to be an accurate value on their home. That has been our experience of the tax so far,” he added.

A revaluation of property tax will take place in four years’ time and Mr Donohoe said he expects whoever is Finance Minister at that point to take into consideration of the affordability of the tax.

“If the Revenue Commissioners become aware of issues in relation to declarations being put forward that are an inaccurate they will follow up on it but to date our experience has been that the vast majority of people self-declare accurately,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said Fine Gael will be make the case during the Dublin Bay South by-election that the property tax reforms will make the system fairer and the majority of people who receive bills will not see an increase.

“If we didn't bring forward the changes the local property tax it would mean that it would have to be deferred for another year. And if that were to happen, it would be the forth deferral of property taxes since it was introduced and we would have a growing number of homes that are not paying the taxes at all,” he said.

Mr Donohoe also criticised Sinn Féin, saying the party are “against everything and for nothing”.

“Sinn Féin are in favour of tackling the climate crisis, but are against any changes in carbon taxation. They want more homes to be built but they're against taxes that can help pay for those homes,” he said.