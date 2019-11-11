Paschal Donohoe slaps down Michael D'Arcy over claims local gardai 'let down' QIH directors

The Wexford TD is under pressure after criticising the garda response to the campaign of intimidation in the border region which occurred prior to the kidnapping of businessman Kevin Lunney.

Gardaí and the PSNI have committed to working more closely together in the wake of the attack which shocked the nation.

Mr D’Arcy said a spate of threats against QIH “should have been dealt with sooner and better” at local level.

“On every occasion the Taoiseach shouldn’t have to get involved, or the Minister for Justice or the Garda Commissioner. There are senior gardaí in those divisions, in those areas, who let those gentlemen down,” he said.

But the minister, who is based in the Department of Finance, appears isolated within government over his comments.

He spoke with his senior minister today before Mr Donohoe addressed the media at an event in Longford.

Mr Donohoe said he understood why his colleague expressed the view but it is not shared within the Government.

“Minister D'Arcy was asked a question and answered that question. He's a very, very good and very close colleague of mine.

“He's a crucial figure in the government in the area of financial services. What we are dealing with is an issue of justice,” Mr Donohoe said.

“We are dealing with an issue in relation to An Garda Síochána and the support they have.

“The view of the Minister for Justice and the Government is very clear that we support their work in the past but more importantly, we will ensure that they have what is needed to respond back to this barbaric act.”

Garda representative bodies, including the AGSI, have called on Mr D’Arcy to apologise for his comments.

But Mr Donohoe said the minister was “struck by the composure and the bravery” of Mr Lunney in the aftermath of his abduction.

“I understand why he made the statement that he did, because all of us have been moved on deeply horrified by the experience that Mr Lunney has gone through and his bravery in making clear what was perpetrated upon him.

“And the fact that he wants a different future for his employees and for his community.

“The Government is absolutely determined to defeat these forces, and is determined to ensure that our gardaí have the support they need to ensure those who are involved in this, these barbaric acts are brought to justice.”

