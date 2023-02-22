Paschal Donohoe says ‘nothing shadowy’ about unnamed Fine Gael activist auditing Sinn Féin accounts

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said “there is nothing shadowy” about a mystery Fine Gael activist auditing Sinn Féin accounts and making complaints to the political ethics watchdog.

Weeks after Mr Donohoe was forced to admit breaching electoral laws over a financial dig out from construction businessman Michael Stone, it emerged an unnamed Fine Gael activist lodged a complaint about Sinn Féin’s political accounts.

Speaking at a Fine Gael event on Wednesday, Mr Donohoe also revealed he has had no recent contact from the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) over its investigation into funding he received from the Designer Group boss.

“I'm going to be cooperating fully with them with any questions or any information they want from me,” he added.

Read More

Last week, the Irish Times reported that an unnamed Fine Gael activist and “financial expert” audited Sinn Féin’s accounts and made a complaint to Sipo about what the individual believed were “inaccuracies” in their filings.

Mr Donohoe said there is “nothing at all shadowy” about the unnamed party member lodging a complaint about Sinn Féin’s accounts and compared the submission to the complaint made about his election funding.

“Just as an issue was raised with Sipo regarding expenses in my campaign, another citizen is raising concerns that they have regarding accounts and expenses for the (Sinn Féin) election campaign,” the minister said.

However, the name of the person who lodged the complaint about Mr Donohoe’s election declarations has been known since the allegation emerged. The complaint was made by freelance journalist Liam Deegan.

“If somebody is making an allegation to Sipo, I think they are entitled to exercise the same rights as any other member of the public and it's up to them to decide whether they want to make that concern and that allegation public,” Mr Donohoe added.

Mr Donohoe would not say if he is open to allowing the mystery Fine Gael activist audit his own election expenses.

“It's open to any member of our society, to any citizen to make their views known or raise concerns about whether electoral activity is consistent with the law of land and that is what is happening here,” he said.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said he did not know who the unnamed Fine Gael activist is but insisted the party is not operating in the shadows.

“There’s no shadows here…anyone can make a complaint to Sipo today, that happens on a regular basis, that’s not in the shadows,” Mr Harris said.

The minister said the Government offered Dáil time on Wednesday for Sinn Féin to explain their accounts but the party did not accept the offer. “They just hope you’ll all go away and forget about this,” he added.

Mr Donohoe was asked why he insisted Sipo needed time and space to investigate the complaints made against him but Fine Gael are now calling for Sinn Féin to explain their accounts while the watchdog investigation is on going.

The minister said Sinn Féin insisted that if he, as a government member, was accountable to the Oireachtas on his election declarations then Mary Lou McDonald’s party should also have to come before the Dáil and address the claims made about their accounts.