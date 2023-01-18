Paschal Donohoe personally sold €1,700 of Fine Gael ‘Superdraw' tickets to businessman Michael Stone

Paschal Donohoe said he personally sold 2020 and 2021 Fine Gael raffle tickets to businessman Michael Stone.

The five Superdraw tickets sold in 2020 amounted to a donation of €334, while in 2021 Mr Stone bought 22 tickets to a donation value of €1,382, Mr Donohoe revealed.

The Public Expenditure Minister gave a short statement in the Dail this evening over his failure to declare expenses for hanging election posters.

As to the original 2016 controversy, Mr Donohoe said only €917 of money paid to helpers arose in the course of the election campaign.

The remainder of a total of €1,100 was paid after election day, he said while addressing the posters controversy in the Dáil.

The amounts were below relevant donation limits, he said, as they were offerings to the Dublin Central branch of Fine Gael.

A party donation by a single individual in a single year is capped at €2,500.

“Mr Stone has made no donations to me personally,” Mr Donohoe insisted.

But Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin said Mr Donohoe’s explanation was ‘laughable’ in his low number of posters erected over four nights.

“You’re good with the figures,” he said, claiming they amounted to posters on two poles per hour.

Mr Donohoe said the assistance was voluntary and divided across four dates during the campaign period, both before and after polling day, with six individuals involved.

He was not aware at that time that these people had been paid. “For that reason no cost was attributed… on the election expense form submitted to SIPO.”

He became aware of an allegation in 2017 that a company vehicle had been used, he said.

“In retrospect, at that point, I should have amended my election expenses to the value of €140 to take account of the commercial value of a vehicle for the hours used.

“This was a clear mistake on my part. And I acknowledge and I apologise for that error.”

He said he had made an amended statement, submitted to the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) at the weekend, both by email in hard copy.

He insisted that all the payments and assistance “were a donation to Fine Gael Dublin Central within the donation limits.”

“Neither myself nor any of my campaign team intentionally misinformed SIPO.”

The Minister added: “Mr (Michael) Stone is a man of the very highest standards. He has spent much of his life giving back. He has done so much for the North East Inner City and I'm so sorry that he has become involved in this matter of public interest.”

SIPO “will decide what steps, if any, need to be taken and I will engage and cooperate fully with any process that they undertake in this matter,” he said.

“And to avoid any undue influence on our process, following today's questions I won't be commenting further.”

Mr Donohoe then spoke of his own personal record. “I have worked tirelessly in any public office that I have held.

“I have always been committed to the public interest and to the common good.

“Honesty and integrity matter above all in public life, and I am very sad that this has happened.

“I sincerely regret this situation. and the role I played.”

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall spoke witheringly in response. She said the Minister could not rely on “mates’ rates” for the purpose of reporting election expenses to the watchdog.

She said that if the Minister was to be believed on cost, there would be “a stampede of TDs” to the Designer Group, owned by Michael Stone, to get the company to put up their posters at the next election.

Labour TD Ged Nash told the Dail that Paschal Donohoe was "selling a narrative" that suited his own ends.

He added: "Isn't it a fact that there has been a breach of both the donation and the expenditure rules that everyone in this House is bound by?

"The Act insists that no expenditure can be incurred at an election except by the agent or his or her nominee.

"The SIPO guidelines point out that it is an offence for a candidate or anybody else to incur expenses or make payments in connection with a candidate's campaign if this is not authorised by the agent.

"Was unauthorised expenditure incurred during your 2016 election campaign and, if so, will you notify SIPO of this breach of the Act?"

Mr Nash added: "Let's stop the pretence that this was not a corporate donation. One might think that there is an effort going on retrospectively to regularise an irregular situation."

Pearse Doherty said Paschal Donohoe's story "didn't stack up".

He told the Dail: "The minister has been caught. You were trying to cover up when the allegations were put to you in 2017.

"Again last year, you tried to cover this up when the media made inquiries with specific detail in relation to all of this in terms of the political donation.

"And you claimed at the time that you reviewed this issue, and there was nothing to see here, that everything was in order.

"And now you've concocted a story that doesn't stack up. Over the past five years, you've dodged this issue and you've concocted stories to make it go away."

Mr Doherty added: "You are trying to take us for fools with these concocted stories."